Western Cape pleads for blood donations as stocks drop to critical levels

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Western Cape Blood Service has issued an urgent appeal for blood donors after blood stocks across the province have dropped to critically low levels. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

The Western Cape Blood Service is appealing to blood donors to come forward and donate blood after blood stocks across the province have dropped to critically low levels.

In a statement, WCBS said it aimed at maintaining a five-day blood supply level to ensure that hospitals had enough blood available for patients who needed transfusions. However, the organisation said seven of the eight blood groups were currently below that target.

According to the organisation, stocks of blood groups O-positive and O-negative were at a two-day supply level, while A-positive, B-negative and AB-negative had dropped to a three-day supply level.

B-positive and AB-positive stocks currently hold enough for four-days of supply.

Blood service spokesperson Marike Carli said the service relied entirely on voluntary blood donors. “Blood is needed every day and cannot be manufactured, which means we rely entirely on voluntary blood donors to ensure that blood is available when patients need it.

“We are asking all eligible donors, regardless of their blood group, to please make the time to donate blood.”

Blood transfusions are required daily in hospitals for a range of medical needs, including emergencies and trauma cases, childbirth, scheduled operations and the treatment of patients with various illnesses.

Carli said eligible donors between the ages of 16 and 75, who weighed at least 50kg, were in good general health, and led a safe sexual lifestyle, could be able to donate blood.

She said the donation process took about 30 minutes, and a single donation could help save up to three lives.

We are asking all eligible donors, regardless of their blood group, to please make the time to donate blood. — Blood service spokesperson Marike Carli

Carli urged people who were due to donate, as well as those considering becoming donors, to come forward as soon as possible.

“We need the support of our donors now to help restore blood stocks to a healthy five-day supply. If you are due to donate, or have been thinking about becoming a blood donor, now is the time to come forward,” said Carli.

People looking for information about blood donation or their nearest donation clinic can visit the Western Cape Blood Service website or contact the service via WhatsApp on 060 549 7244.

TimesLIVE