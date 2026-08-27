Western Cape high court awards Ceres man R150,000 for unlawful arrest, detention and assault by police

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The Western Cape High Court has ordered the minister of police to pay R150,000 to a Ceres man who was unlawfully assaulted, arrested and detained in 2018. File photo.

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The Western Cape high court has ordered the minister of police to pay R150,000 to Khumbulani Zengethwa, who was unlawfully assaulted, arrested and detained by police at the Brito’s Shopping Centre in Ceres in May 2018.

Zengethwa had claimed that he was subjected to a sustained assault by members of the South African Police Service, which left him with permanent hearing loss, orthopaedic injuries, psychological trauma and an impaired ability to earn an income.

He called experts in industrial psychology, audiology and actuarial science to support his claims, while the minister of police called the arresting officers as well as experts in industrial psychology, audiology and actuarial science. Documentary and video evidence, including CCTV footage, also formed part of the court record.

Zengethwa testified that police stopped him and asked for his driver’s licence, which he handed over. An argument then allegedly broke out between him and the officers.

According to his evidence, the officers grabbed, pulled and assaulted him. He said he tried to run away but was unsuccessful before another officer appeared and struck him with his shoulder, causing him to fall onto the tarmac.

He said he injured his elbow, knee and head during the fall and covered his head while officers allegedly kicked him repeatedly, including on his body and testicles, before placing him in a police van.

Further allegations emerged during his evidence, including that an officer struck or hooked his ear against a padlock and that he was assaulted again at the police station.

He was detained and released later that evening, before consulting a doctor who completed a J88 medical examination form.

Zengethwa told the court that he believed his ear nerve had been damaged and that his hearing had deteriorated. He also complained of problems with his neck and back, numbness in his elbow and knee, had difficulty sitting for prolonged periods and had problems involving his genitals.

However, the judge found significant inconsistencies in his account.

The judgment notes that Zengethwa did not mention during his evidence-in-chief that he had been repeatedly slapped in the face. There were also discrepancies between his particulars of claim and oral evidence about whether he had been tripped or shoved before falling.

His account of how his ear was injured also changed. At one point, he said his ear had been hooked on a padlock, before saying he was unsure whether it had been hooked or struck.

The court also noted that Zengethwa attributed his injuries to different causes, including punches, kicks, his fall, contact with a padlock and events at the police station.

The judge said these were not merely minor inconsistencies but concerned central aspects of Zengethwa’s case.

“Having observed Zengethwa, the court does not conclude that he deliberately fabricated his evidence. Nevertheless, the cumulative inconsistencies materially diminish his reliability,” the judge said.

The court accepted that force had been used during the arrest and that Zengethwa sustained some injury, but found that the evidence did not establish the extensive assault or permanent consequences he alleged.

Sergeant Mboniswa testified that Zengethwa had resisted arrest and that police used only the force necessary to restrain him.

The judge found Mboniswa’s evidence reliable on the material issues, particularly where it could be tested against CCTV footage.

Colonel Ndamane, who became involved during the latter stages of the incident, testified that Zengethwa had broken free and was pursued. His evidence was also consistent with the CCTV footage, while he denied witnessing the prolonged assault alleged by Zengethwa.

The court also noted that Zengethwa’s mother, who was present during much of the incident and appeared repeatedly in the recordings, was not called to testify.

Although the judge said her absence did not automatically justify an adverse inference against Zengethwa, the court considered it relevant because her evidence could have assisted in resolving important factual disputes.

After considering all the evidence, the judge concluded that Zengethwa had failed to establish that he was repeatedly punched and kicked in the manner alleged.

However, the court found that the police had used excessive force during an arrest that was itself unnecessary.

“The reason for stopping Zengethwa appears to be for a minor infraction. The police could have issued a fine to Zengethwa instead of confronting him. In my view it was not necessary to arrest Zengethwa, let alone detain him,” the judge said.

The judge found that the force used by police exceeded the bounds of reasonableness and that the minister was therefore liable for the assault.

The court stressed that the minister’s concession of liability for the unlawful arrest and detention did not amount to an admission that Zengethwa had suffered the extensive assault or permanent injuries he claimed.

“The evidence establishes restraint, resistance and limited injury rather than a sustained assault causing permanent disability,” the judge said, finding that Zengethwa had not proved the more serious allegations on a balance of probabilities.

The court awarded Zengethwa R50,000 for the unlawful assault, R50,000 for the unlawful arrest and R50,000 for the unlawful detention, bringing the total general damages to R150,000.

His claims for future loss of earnings and future medical expenses were dismissed, as the court found that the alleged permanent consequences had not been sufficiently established.

The minister of police was also ordered to pay specified expert costs, interpreter costs for the trial, wasted costs arising from a January 2025 postponement and Zengethwa’s legal costs, with interest on the general damages accruing at the prescribed rate from 14 days after judgment until payment.

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