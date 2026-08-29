Family beats global fame any time, says John Kani

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The Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg yesterday hosted a gathering to honour playwright and actor John Kani’s six decades of contribution to the arts, unveiling the exhibition John Kani: A Living Legend ahead of its public opening today.

The exhibition features images, text, artefacts and film tracing his journey from New Brighton, Gqeberha, to global stages and Hollywood.

Kani, 82, has served as the chair of the museum’s board of trustees for more than 25 years.

He told the Sunday Times that defeating apartheid had been a driving force in his younger years as an actor, documenting it through theatre.

“We succeeded against all odds. And now, my only wonder is about what drives the artists of today. What is it that they want to achieve? My generation was driven by that role.”

Born and raised in the township of New Brighton, Kani said he discovered an unexpected weapon in performance.

“I found my voice in storytelling. In the arts. Words are more powerful because they are left in the memory of the oppressor and the oppressed. This is a science. There’s methodology. Acting is not about mimicking like parrots. Acting is about finding the words. The study of human behaviour.

“When I started my career in acting, there was something about my performances at the Market Theatre or at the Baxter Theatre Centre in Cape Town. There was this undying thirst in me. I knew there was something more out there for me.

“I had to eliminate the noise. I had to sacrifice everything to achieve my dream. All of this, which you call global recognition, is the work I put in since 1965.

“My first production in 1973 at The Royal Court Theatre [in London] was such an affirmation that we were doing the right thing. The people, the praises, the reviews and awards were not just recognising us because of the talent and craft and technique. They were approving that we too have a place under the sun. We too are part of the global community.”

But he insists that none of it compares to his greatest achievement — his wife, seven children and 10 grandchildren.

“You can rename that gallery, you can rename streets and theatres, but you won’t take that joy of being a husband, father and grandfather.

“My wife was the bravest person on earth to marry an unemployed man. The only time this so-called new husband is working is when they are far away from you. Work is in Cape Town, Canada, Europe and so forth.

“In my contracts, a non-negotiable is that my wife will be given a business class ticket to visit me, wherever I am. It’s in the contract because I don’t want to be famous and divorced. I’m not stupid. I am blessed by this beautiful woman, Mandi, who is as young as the day I met her.

“When I look in the mirror, I’m getting old; she’s not getting old. In my mind she is exactly how she was when we met for the first time.”

Even as he conquered Hollywood with blockbusters such as Black Panther and The Lion King, his heart remained in South African storytelling.

“To make it abroad as a performing and practising creative artist, you’ve got to make it at home. You should be bringing something abroad that they don’t have. You can’t be Beyoncé. She’s there.”

Kani is showing no signs of slowing down. He says 2027 is already booked and busy.

He’s set to travel to Minneapolis in the US and return in March to Boston before going to McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, New Jersey, to perform in Athol Fugard’s Master Harold and Boys.

“I’ll be coming back ready to do a major production, which could be a time to rethink my availability in theatre, television and film. But I’ll do it until they say, ‘You don’t remember the words’.”