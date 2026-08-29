Mettler dodges 21 allegations — but Adam probe leaves fresh cloud over Tshwane city manager

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The sweeping forensic investigation into City of Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler has largely cleared him of allegations ranging from the appointment of senior officials and the handling of disciplinary matters to the controversial R1bn labour settlement, millions paid to suspended officials and the catastrophic Rooiwal wastewater crisis.

But the 398-page investigation found that Mettler’s handling of allegations that senior city official Ashraf Adam had failed to disclose previous disciplinary proceedings and his departure from a former employer raised a separate governance concern.

While investigators found that Mettler could not be held responsible for approving Adam’s appointment because he had relied on a screening process that reported no adverse disciplinary information, they found that the city manager’s conduct after allegations against Adam came to his attention required further scrutiny.

The report, compiled by Motsoeneng Bill Incorporated and dated August 22 2026, was prepared for the Tshwane council after an investigation conducted under the disciplinary regulations for senior managers.

The investigation was conducted under the guidance of Lindi Nkosi-Thomas SC, who provided oversight, review and substantive advisory input during the process.

The report examined 21 allegations against Mettler.

They included claims involving the irregular appointment of Adam, allegations surrounding metro police deputy chief Revo Spies, the alleged suppression of SIU findings relating to Rooiwal, the dismissal of 44 workers and the resulting alleged R1bn liability, about R37m paid to suspended officials, alleged defiance of arbitration awards, contempt of court, the Rooiwal water crisis and alleged failures relating to lifestyle audits.

Yet the report’s overall conclusion is markedly less damaging to Mettler than the breadth of the allegations might suggest.

The investigators said the evidence did not support a general conclusion that the serious institutional, governance and operational deficiencies raised in the allegations were attributable to misconduct by the city manager.

“The investigation does not support a general conclusion that the serious institutional, governance and operational deficiencies identified in the allegations are attributable to misconduct by Mr Mettler.”

But the investigators immediately qualified that conclusion.

They made it clear that clearing Mettler personally did not mean the problems identified in Tshwane’s administration could simply be forgotten.

One issue was singled out as the principal adverse finding against him.

“The principal adverse finding requiring council’s consideration concerns Mr Mettler’s failure to table before council the allegation concerning Mr Adam after the relevant information came to his attention.”

That finding takes the story back to the recruitment of Adam.

The prescribed application form completed by Adam asked whether he had previously been dismissed for misconduct or resigned while disciplinary proceedings were pending.

According to the investigation, Adam answered “no” to both questions.

The forensic investigation subsequently found that information available to the city indicated that Adam had failed to disclose his previous employment with the department of public works, as well as disciplinary proceedings and a mutual separation agreement connected to that employment.

The problem, however, was not simply what Adam had disclosed.

It was also the way Tshwane conducted its screening.

Investigators found that the city’s recruitment screening process relied heavily on information supplied by candidates, their declarations and referees. It did not independently verify employment that candidates had failed to disclose and did not conduct media or publicly available information searches as part of the screening process.

“The screening process was, therefore, inadequate to the extent that it relied primarily on candidate disclosures and did not provide for independent verification of undisclosed employment or publicly available adverse information.”

Despite this finding, the report did not blame Mettler for Adam’s appointment.

Investigators found that the city manager had been provided with a screening report which indicated that the required checks had been completed and that no adverse disciplinary information had been identified.

They further found no evidence that Mettler knew about Adam’s public works employment, disciplinary proceedings or mutual separation agreement before approving the recommendation.

This led investigators to reject the allegation that Mettler had approved Adam’s appointment without ensuring that screening had taken place.

“There is no evidence that Mr Mettler knew of Mr Adam’s previous employment with the department of public works, the disciplinary proceedings or the mutual separation agreement before approving the recommendation.”

But the investigators found that the picture changed after Adam had been appointed.

The city subsequently received information concerning the circumstances surrounding Adam’s departure from his previous employment.

The forensic investigation examined what Mettler did with that information and whether it should have been escalated to the council.

That is where the report found a potential regulatory problem.

Investigators concluded that Mettler’s reliance on the Protection of Personal Information Act as a justification for not tabling the allegation was flawed.

“Mr Mettler’s reliance on the POPIA in justification for his inaction is flawed since the implicated personal information could have been sought in terms of section 12(2)(e) read with section 38(1) of the POPIA.”

Crucially, the investigators did not make a final finding of misconduct against Mettler on this particular allegation.

Instead, they said the question of whether the failure to table the allegation constituted misconduct fell outside the scope of their investigation.

But rather than leaving the matter there, they recommended another investigation.

That recommendation could prove more consequential for Mettler than many of the original allegations.

The report calls for Tshwane to investigate how the allegations concerning Adam’s departure from his previous employer were handled and, specifically, whether the allegation of material non-disclosure should have been brought before the council.

“We recommend, that the city considers instituting a separate investigation into the handling of the allegations raised in December 2023 concerning Mr Adam’s departure from his previous employer under circumstances allegedly related to misconduct.”

The investigators said the new investigation should establish whether Mettler’s failure to bring the allegation to the council constituted serious misconduct.

They noted that the failure to table the matter deprived the council of an opportunity to exercise its statutory function under Regulation 5.

This makes the Adam issue particularly important because it is not about whether Mettler knew about the allegations when Adam was initially appointed.

It is about what happened after the information came to the city manager’s attention.

The allegation that Mettler was responsible for the alleged unlawful dismissal of 44 workers was found to be unsubstantiated.

The report also rejected the suggestion that the subsequent about R1bn settlement with IMATU and SAMWU resulted from those dismissals.

“The evidence did not establish misleading reporting, denial of an opportunity to be heard, hopeless litigation or that the subsequent settlement arose from the dismissals.”

The investigators found that the settlement related instead to a dispute concerning the Wage and Salary Collective Agreement.

The agreement had financial implications of about R1bn over three years, but the report found it was unrelated to the dismissal of the 44 employees.

The about R37m paid to suspended officials was another major allegation that failed to establish personal misconduct by Mettler.

The report acknowledged that Tshwane had incurred substantial costs through precautionary suspensions, with monthly salary costs for suspended employees running into millions of rand.

But investigators found no evidence that Mettler deliberately delayed disciplinary proceedings or acted wilfully or with gross negligence.

“Suspension on full pay was legally required; the matters involved serious misconduct allegations and ongoing processes; and no evidence established deliberate delay or wilful or grossly negligent conduct by Mr Mettler.”

The Rooiwal saga also failed to produce the finding of gross dereliction alleged against Mettler.

Investigators did not dispute the seriousness of the failures at the wastewater treatment works or the impact on Hammanskraal.

But they found that the failures were longstanding and systemic, while evidence showed that Mettler had undertaken remedial interventions after taking office.

“Although serious failures occurred at the Rooiwal WWTW and significant adverse impacts were experienced by the Hammanskraal community, the evidence does not support a finding that Mr Mettler was guilty of gross dereliction of duty as accounting officer.”

The forensic report therefore paints a complicated picture of Tshwane’s administration.

On one hand, it rejects most of the allegations against Mettler personally.

On the other, it identifies serious institutional weaknesses requiring intervention, including procurement oversight, monitoring of court orders, litigation processes and the screening of senior officials.

And at the centre of its recommendations sits the Adam matter.

The investigators recommended that Tshwane strengthen its vetting system so that senior appointments are no longer dependent almost entirely on information supplied by candidates.

The proposed system should include independent verification of employment histories, background checks and searches of adverse media and publicly available information.

The forensic team expressly separated institutional failure from individual culpability.

But it also identified one issue where Mettler’s conduct, according to the report, still requires an answer.

“The decision not to table the matter deprived council of the opportunity to exercise its statutory function.”

In Mettler’s case, the investigation may have closed the door on allegations involving billions of rand, the water crisis, suspended officials and mass dismissals.