Tracking the hidden cost of being a woman

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Femio founder Monalisa Zwambila wants women to understand what their biology costs them, reclaim some of that money and, ultimately, give policymakers hard data on the price of gender inequality. Picture:

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Femio founder Monalisa Zwambila wants women to understand what their biology costs them, reclaim some of that money and ultimately give policymakers hard data on the price of gender inequality.

A new mobile app designed to track the true financial cost of being a woman is already making some men uncomfortable — and its founder hopes it will eventually give policymakers the data they need to do something about it.

The free app, Femio, released this month, calculates the costs women carry simply because of their biology, from menstruation and reproductive health care to pregnancy, menopause and personal safety.

“It’s making men uncomfortable. A male colleague of mine said he was horrified to realise how many costs his wife was carrying. Things that had always been there, but that he had never thought about or paid attention to. Stuff that leads to the realisation that the notion that both of us earning R30,000 a month is equality is actually rubbish,” said Zwambila.

The idea for the app is deeply personal. The spark came years ago, when she was 31, going through a divorce and living with her brother as a single parent to her then five-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son.

“It was a defining time in which I realised that I needed to be financially independent. I discovered that 42.3% of households in this country are led by single mothers, and while there is policy that addresses the gender pay gap and gender inequality, there is no policy to address the costs of biology.”

“You can get free condoms, but there are no free handouts of sanitary pads. And where there are drives offering sanitary products to schoolgirls, what about their mothers?”

Driven by that realisation, Zwambila went on to build Riverbed, a communications agency that became the first women-owned agency to rank at the Loeries and to scale revenue beyond R100m in an industry long dominated by men.

Now she has turned her attention to technology and femtech, launching Femio with her own money to build what she describes as infrastructure for women’s economic power.

The app includes FemTracker, a cost calculator designed to put a number on the unavoidable expenses associated with being a woman.

It is still early days, but Zwambila says initial data suggests the average woman spends about R900 a month on costs directly related to her gender. That figure is expected to shift as more women sign up and the data is analysed.

Over 28 years — roughly a woman’s reproductive lifespan — R900 a month invested at a modest 5% annual compound interest would amount to about R657,000, she says.

“We’re still in the process of signing on partners, but the idea of the app is to not only help women see what being a woman is costing them, but to help them find ways to win that money back.”

Femio is designed to calculate what Zwambila calls the mandatory costs of being a woman, whether employed or not. The calculation starts with a questionnaire covering a user’s age, circumstances, interests and biology.

From there, women enter costs such as sanitary products, panty liners, pain relief, gynaecologist visits, Pap smears and contraceptives. Pregnancy-related expenses, including antenatal care and lactation specialists, are included, as are costs associated with menopause, such as hormone replacement therapy and bone-density scans.

There are also basic grooming costs — haircuts and blow-dries, wigs, braids and weaves. What it deliberately leaves out are discretionary extras such as nails, facials, eyelashes, cosmetics and underwear.

“What I wanted was a general, average number that can stand up to the constitution, so the idea was to stay away from the avoidable costs and get a summary of just the basics. It’s solid information that can one day be used to drive policy,” said Zwambila.

That data is the bigger ambition.

South African women continue to face significant economic inequality, and Zwambila argues that the cost of biology is largely invisible in conversations about equality. Femio is intended to make that cost measurable — and therefore harder to ignore.

Once users have their individual cost calculation, they are offered rewards designed to help them claw some of that money back — through retail, banking, education and health-care partners.

The app also connects women to a marketplace of women-owned businesses and to FemUp, a hub of tools and resources aimed at helping women act on their financial power.

Zwambila sees strength in numbers. The more women use the app, she says, the more powerful the collective data becomes — much like the collective buying power of a stokvel.

“The idea is to get it into language. To have women tell each other to ‘Femio it’. That’s the ambition. The app is about giving women meaningful support and the agency to use it, so that when it comes to who benefits from being a woman, the answer is finally: women do.”