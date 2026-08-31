Politics

RECORDED | Minister Chikunga briefs media on GBVF Council operationalisation

Media briefing by minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities

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Minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga is briefing the media on the GBVF Council on Monday, as the government steps up its fight against gender-based violence and femicide.

Streaming courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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