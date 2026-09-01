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WATCH LIVE | Businessman Brown Mogotsi back in court

Court proceedings focus on allegations from 2025 incident

Businessman Brown Mogotsi is back in court on Tuesday.

Mogotsi faces five charges arising from an incident that allegedly occurred on November 3 2025.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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