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WATCH LIVE | ‘Cat’ Matlala and co-accused back in court

Five accused face continued scrutiny as court resumes high-profile case

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and four others are expected back in the high court in Johannesburg for continuation of their trial on Tuesday.

The main trial has been paused to allow for a trial within a trial.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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