Dirco clears envoy over Zuma-Gupta India event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s high commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, has been cleared of wrongdoing after an internal review by the government found he played only a ceremonial role during a private visit by former president Jacob Zuma that drew scrutiny for placing the veteran diplomat alongside Gupta family associate Ajay Gupta.

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) said it had completed consultations with Sooklal over the circumstances of Zuma’s trip to India in June, when the former president travelled to the northern city of Haridwar and was photographed at a Hindu temple event also attended by Gupta, who left South Africa in 2018 as investigators pursued him over the multibillion rand state capture scandal.

South Africa has no extradition request pending against Gupta, the department noted, though it continues to work with Indian authorities on mutual legal assistance requests tied to legal processes involving members of the Gupta family, who remain wanted in connection with allegations they used their ties to Zuma’s government to influence state contracts and appointments.

The department said the high commission in New Delhi did not facilitate any substantive engagement between Zuma and Gupta during the visit. It said the assistance provided to Zuma, including ceremonial lounge arrangements, airport courtesies and liaison with Indian authorities, were part of the routine protocol support extended to all former South African presidents.

“On arrival, the former president was received by the South African high commissioner and a designated mission official in accordance with established protocol, with similar assistance provided on departure,” the department said.

The controversy centred on Sooklal’s attendance at a prayer ceremony at the Siddhpeeth Shri Dakshin Kali Temple, where he appeared in photographs alongside Zuma and Gupta that circulated widely on social media and prompted calls from opposition parties for his suspension. The department said Sooklal attended the event separately from Zuma’s itinerary, having received his own invitation from the organisers in his capacity as head of the diplomatic mission.

The department concluded the mission’s role was limited to ceremonial reception and departure arrangements and attendance at what it described as a public religious event. It said there was no evidence the mission arranged, facilitated or took part in any private meeting between Zuma and Gupta.

Sooklal’s recall for consultations was announced by international relations minister Ronald Lamola at a briefing in early August when he also unveiled the disclosure framework and argued that former heads of state could not conduct a parallel foreign policy or represent the country without an official mandate.

Director-general Zane Dangor told the same briefing the protocol letter sent to missions before a former president’s travel is standard and rarely requires details of the trip’s purpose, prompting the push for more disclosure to protect the department and the country’s reputation. The internal inquiry examined whether the visit complied with the Foreign Service Act, the legislation governing South Africa’s diplomatic missions abroad.

“The government remains firmly committed to the constitution, the rule of law and accountability. While Mr Gupta is not subject to an extradition request by South Africa, Dirco continues to facilitate co-operation between South African law enforcement authorities and the Indian authorities in respect of mutual legal assistance requests and other ongoing legal processes involving members of the Gupta family,” Dirco said.

“Dirco has recommended a mechanism that will enable the state to ensure engagements of this nature are assessed for potential reputational, political, diplomatic or security risks.”

Business Day