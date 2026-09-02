LISTEN | ‘I miss mom and dad’ — daughter whose parents were killed in her presence

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Rassie Nkuna is expected to be sentenced in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday. Picture:

A five-year-old girl who witnessed her parents being fatally shot when she was a one-year-old is left with questions about the men who murdered them.

Police have released an emotional audio recording of Lucky and Sabeliwe Mogashoa’s daughter ahead of the sentencing of Rassie Nkuna and Jacob Chego, who have been convicted of killing her parents.

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Nkuna and Chego are expected to be sentenced in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

In the recording, the child asks her grandmother, Rachel Zwane, about the people who killed her parents in March 2022.

“After drinking the hot chocolate, I feel so sad because I am thinking about who killed Sabi and Lucky,” she says.

“I miss mom and dad.”

Zwane asks her why she is thinking about them.

The child responds that she misses her parents so much and wants the killers to die so they cannot kill other people.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the voice note was a painful reminder of why police work matters and why the pursuit of justice must never stop.

“Behind every investigation is a family waiting for answers. Behind every arrest is a victim whose life was taken and loved ones whose lives were forever changed,” she said.

Mathe said police shared the recording with the family’s permission and with the utmost respect for the family, and in memory of the couple.

In March 2022, Nkuna kidnapped the Mogashoas under the pretence of taking them to Mpumalanga police, where they were going to recover their stolen vehicle from police facilities.

The couple were driving with their then eight-year-old and the then one-year-old. On the N12 Etwatwa off-ramp, Nkuna forced the couple to drive to bushes where he forced them to step out of the car and shot them.

He left the children on the road, where they were found by another motorist who took them to the nearest police station.

The then eight-year-old was one of witnesses in court.

Investigations revealed Nkuna worked in common purpose with former SA Police Service member Chego, who provided him with the couple’s details.

Nkuna is sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend Pretty Mazibuko and her sister Marcia.

He is also facing two separate trials for murder, one for the killing of Hillary Gardee, daughter of EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee, and another for the murder of Nonkululeko Nkosi.

During sentencing, it was revealed he is linked to at least 25 criminal cases, including robbery, rape and cash-in-transit heists.

Clinical psychology report: Rassie Nkuna. (screengrab)

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