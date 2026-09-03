WATCH | Drenched, damaged and deadly: Spring Day fun spirals out of control

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Unsuspecting members of the public were drenched with water in Spring Day celebrations. Stock photo:

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What was once seen as harmless Spring Day fun has taken a troubling turn, with reports of unsuspecting members of the public being drenched with water, older people being targeted and motorists having water thrown into their vehicles while driving with windows open.

The private security company Tshenolo Private Investigations told TimesLive three criminal cases have been registered with police in relation to Spring Day incidents brought to their attention, and at least three additional matters are on the way to being formally opened.

The company’s Bongani Sibanyoni said incidents reported to them include alleged theft, bullying, intimidation and physical assault. He said victims were allegedly targeted after refusing to participate in activities such as being splashed or having water poured on them.

Sibanyoni said one case was opened at Atteridgeville police station and involves five individuals.

“Three are of school-going age and two are slightly older. The alleged perpetrators have been identified and the matter is in the hands of the authorities,” Sibanyoni said.

He said they are aware of a matter involving twin brothers in Winterveldt who were allegedly assaulted after they refused to have cold and dirty water poured over them.

South Africans mark Spring Day on September 1 with a playful water-throwing tradition to welcome the new season, seen here as a township crowd drenches a passing bus with buckets.’ pic.twitter.com/BztQReRWPt — Standfit X (@odunay_official) September 2, 2026

“There are other matters where people were allegedly assaulted or victimised after refusing to participate in Spring Day activities,” he said.

Sibanyoni said one victim who was allegedly attacked went to Soshanguve police station to open a criminal case, but was allegedly told he could not be assisted because he could not name the people who attacked him.

“This matter has since been referred to our lawyer, who has advised the available video footage can be used to assist with the identification of the alleged perpetrators, and that a criminal case can and should be opened even if the victim is not initially able to identify the people involved by name. The victim has been advised accordingly, and we will continue to assist him in ensuring the matter is properly reported and investigated.”

Another incident involves a woman who reported that her cellphone was stolen by one of the children involved in Spring Day activities. The woman also allegedly experienced difficulty when approaching the police and has, for now, indicated she does not want to repeatedly travel to and from the police station.

Sibanyoni said she has opted not to pursue a criminal case at this stage as her primary concern is recovering her cellphone.

Kids are busy disrespecting adults in the name of Spring day.

This is so upsetting. pic.twitter.com/rzh448pkPk — Ms SthembiD❤💰📖 (@SthembiD) September 2, 2026

“There is a man from Rustenburg who was allegedly assaulted by a child wearing a school uniform. He is in the process of opening a criminal case, and we will assist him where necessary.

“In addition to three cases already registered, we are aware of at least three further cases that are yet to be formally opened. We have engaged with the victims, reviewed available information and evidence, and guided them on the necessary process to follow.”

Videos of children splashing water on cars, buses and delivery bikes have been circulating on social media. Some motorists were seen almost hitting groups of children as they tried to avoid being splashed.

In some videos, children also appeared to try to steal from vehicles they had splashed, while delivery riders were seen falling off their bikes when they tried to avoid the children.

Sibanyoni said some Spring Day celebrations have crossed a serious line.

“We strongly condemn what has happened. Our position is simple: let kids be kids, but kids must have limits. There is nothing wrong with children and young people enjoying themselves and celebrating Spring Day, but nobody has the right to force another person to participate in a form of play against their will.

“If someone says no, walks away or refuses to participate, that decision must be respected. You cannot respond by physically assaulting or victimising them.”

Sibanyoni urged other victims and witnesses to come forward to get assistance in formally reporting the incidents.

“To parents, we are asking you to please speak to your children. Teach them about boundaries, respect and discipline.”

Sowetan has reported that a 21-year-old man was fatally stabbed during Spring Day celebrations in Refilwe, Cullinan, after an alleged altercation with a 53-year-old man who was splashed with water.

According to police, celebrations involved young people pouring water over passing pedestrians and motorists and the incident allegedly escalated into a confrontation that ended with the younger man stabbed.

Tshwane has condemned damage to its buses during Spring Day celebrations. The city said two buses were damaged in two separate incidents in Lotus Gardens and Danville.

The outcome of spring day resulted in two of our buses out of operation effect from today. Our kids and community went overboard and damaged assets that serves them leaving over 300 passengers today of which many are pupils/students. pic.twitter.com/z0FCD6lzHk — Tshwane Bus Service (@Tshwanebus2) September 2, 2026

According to the city, the first incident happened at about 3.50pm when young people blocked a road in Lotus Gardens, verbally abused a bus driver and demanded that the doors be opened.

“Some members of the group climbed onto the roof of the bus, causing damage. The extent of the damage will be determined once a full assessment has been completed,” said city spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

In the Danville incident, young people poured water on a driver and threw buckets at the vehicle. Mashigo said a stone was also thrown at the bus, shattering a side window.

“Fortunately no injuries were reported in either incident. These senseless acts place passengers, drivers and other road users at risk, while straining the Tshwane bus service fleet.

“The city is experiencing a shortage of operational buses, and the withdrawal of vehicles for assessment and repairs will further affect its ability to provide reliable public transport services. The city appeals to parents and communities to discourage such destructive behaviour and urges residents to celebrate responsibly.

“Damage to municipal property is a criminal offence, and the city will work with law enforcement authorities to hold those responsible accountable.”

TimesLIVE