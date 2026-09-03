Illicit trade wipes out jobs, costs R68bn in annual tax revenue, states report

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Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO of the Consumer Goods Council of SA, says tackling illicit trade should be viewed as an economic development priority rather than solely an enforcement issue. Picture:

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Illicit trade has cost SA more than 87,000 potential formal jobs, and R68bn in annual tax revenue, according to a new study by economic consultancy ECMX.

The study also estimates that illicit trade across 12 sectors, including alcohol, clothing and textiles, food, automotive fuel, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, cosmetics and personal care, toys and games, is worth about R280bn.

The study, commissioned by the Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA), found that SA’s gross domestic product is R126bn smaller within the regulated economy because of illicit trade, while compliant businesses forfeit R193bn in formal production.

The more than 87,000 jobs displaced represent formal employment opportunities that would otherwise have been created if economic activity had remained within compliant businesses, according to the report. Factories, jobs and local economic activity have vanished or failed to materialise.

Ilse Fieldgate, head of economic consulting at ECMX, said the impact on workers extended beyond the number of formal jobs that disappear. “By diverting demand away from compliant firms, illicit trade suppresses formal production, wholesale activity, logistics, retail, distribution and related business services.”

This reduces wage income and opportunities for skills development and career progression, while workers who move into illicit or informal supply chains are often excluded from protections such as minimum wages, collective bargaining, occupational health and safety standards, unemployment insurance, pension benefits and formal training, Fieldgate said.

“Consequently, illicit trade not only reduces the number of formal jobs but also contributes to poorer working conditions, greater labour-market informality and increased worker vulnerability. Across several sectors examined in this report, employment displacement falls disproportionately on low and semi-skilled workers,” she added.

ECMX estimates that the state loses at least R68bn a year in tax revenue because of illicit trade, depriving government of money that could be used for infrastructure, healthcare, education, policing, housing, social protection and industrial development.

Consequently, illicit trade not only reduces the number of formal jobs but also contributes to poorer working conditions, greater labour-market informality and increased worker vulnerability. — Ilse Fieldgate

The study’s findings come as the government steps up efforts to disrupt the illicit economy. President Cyril Ramaphosa has described illicit trade and organised crime as threats to economic development, while government has announced a national illicit economy disruption programme.

The economic damage can be seen in manufacturing. The closure of British American Tobacco’s Heidelberg factory, which the company has blamed on the devastating impact of the illicit cigarette market, is cited by the CGCSA as an example of local production and jobs being lost.

Fieldgate said illicit trade was also increasingly intertwined with organised criminal networks involved in customs fraud, smuggling, counterfeiting, money laundering and corruption.

“These networks frequently operate across multiple industries, adapting their methods in response to enforcement activity and exploiting weaknesses in border management, regulatory systems and supply chains,” she said.

CGCSA CEO Zinhle Tyikwe said tackling illicit trade should be viewed as an economic development priority rather than solely an enforcement issue. “The findings of this report demonstrate that tackling illicit trade is not merely an enforcement priority — it is an economic imperative for South Africa’s long-term prosperity.”

Tyikwe said the success of the crackdown would ultimately be measured by arrests and successful prosecutions of the criminal networks behind illicit trade.

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