South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Julius Mkhwanazi and co-accused apply for bail in Mbense murder

Emmanuel Mbense was allegedly tortured to death during an interrogation

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others are appearing in the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Friday after their arrests in connection with the 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

Mbense was allegedly tortured to death during an interrogation. His body was dumped in a river in Duduza in Nigel on the East Rand.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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