Politics

RECORDED | Khampepe commission into TRC cases

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TimesLIVE

The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation into and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators is continuing in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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