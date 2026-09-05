‘Double-dipping’ ructions at Inseta

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Gloria Mnguni is a senior specialist at Transnet and also serves as chairperson of Inseta’s audit and risk committee.

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A senior public-sector employee has been caught in an alleged double-dipping scandal that has exposed the insurance sector education and training authority (Inseta) management’s years-long infringement of administrative laws and public sector governance.

Gloria Mnguni, a senior specialist for long-term financial planning at Transnet, also serves as chair of Inseta’s audit and risk committee (ARC), for which she was paid a little under R300,000 between April 2025 and March 2026.

This is in contravention of National Treasury guidelines as well as the Public Finance Management Act, which prohibit public servants, including employees of state-owned entities, from getting paid twice by the state. The spirit behind the law is that civil servants who perform any outside work for another government entity during working hours do not get remunerated twice by the state for the same hours.

Mnguni, a chartered accountant since 2009, this week sought to assert that this law only affects civil servants appointed to boards of state entities, suggesting that internal Inseta policies — specifically those governing the remuneration of audit and risk members — exempt her.

She has been chair of Inseta’s ARC since late 2023 and was reappointed to the role last September.

“This is not the ‘double dipping’ referenced in the Public Service Act because chairing the audit and risk committee at Inseta does not compete with my work at Transnet, or sidetrack me from my role,” Mnguni said.

“When I applied to Inseta for the ARC chairperson role, my CV clearly stated Transnet as my current employer, and I was appointed (first in November 2023) with remuneration aligned with relevant policies.

The report was altered or edited without my knowledge … This week the board then brought these allegations in order to attack my integrity as a chartered accountant — Gloria Mnguni

“The Inseta audit and risk committee terms of reference stipulate member remuneration and do not distinguish between state employees and others,” she added.

“The audit and risk committee deliberated on the applicability of the guideline for remunerating its members and concluded that the regulation only applies where it is embedded in an entity’s policies.

“In Inseta’s case, it is not embedded. This was confirmed by the Inseta chief financial officer [Zanele Malaza] only last year,” Mnguni added.

Despite her insistence that she was entitled to fees, Mnguni did not receive any fees at the South African Bureau of Standards, where she served as a board member and as chair of the audit and risk committee between December 2022 and January 2024.

However, she earned fees at her other posting at the local government Seta, where she was an ARC member between December 2021 and March 2025.

It’s not clear whether another posting at the National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry, where she has been since April 2022, is remunerated or not.

Mnguni said her work for Transnet and inclusion of her fees in the annual financial statements only became an issue with the board this week because she, as chair of the ARC, had wanted the financial statements to reflect her contention that Inseta board chair Refilwe Matenche had in fact claimed for a staggering 31 meetings between November 2025 and March 2026.

“The report was altered or edited without my knowledge … This week the board then brought these allegations in order to attack my integrity as a chartered accountant,” she said, adding that the meetings were an indication that Matenche was too operational.

Mnguni also said Inseta did not previously disclose individual fees paid to independent ARC members because it was not obliged to.

“Inseta annual financial statements are prepared using generally recognised accounting practice; the disclosure requirements on individual remuneration are limited to the board members and members of executive management. I am neither,” she said.

Meetings attended and money earned by Inseta board members. (Nolo Moima)

However, her assertion is undermined by the fact that Inseta only stopped disclosing the fees paid to individual independent ARC members after Mnguni’s appointment, creating the impression that this was done to conceal the fact that she was earning fees.

Ironically, the previous financial statements show that throughout the years that Mnguni has been paid, then fellow board member Zanele Motsa was forgoing fees as she was a state employee.

Motsa resigned earlier this year, in the wake of a board scandal where she was found to have concluded the reappointment of Inseta chief executive Gugu Mkhize outside of proper governance structures and without concurrence from the rest of the board.

Although Motsa has previously maintained that her conduct was above board and her resignation was for other reasons, Mkhize’s appointment has been confirmed to have been irregular by the auditor-general.

Mkhize is currently on suspension over irregularities at Inseta during her tenure, including the failure to pay bursary students on time.

Information gleaned from a draft annual financial statement for March 31 2026 shows that during the period under review, Mnguni was paid R296,283 in remuneration for her committee responsibilities, with no additional out-of-pocket allowances or expense reimbursements recorded.

According to a contract extension letter signed by Mkhize last September, her compensation was structured at an hourly rate of R2,710, aligned with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants benchmarks, and included a maximum of two preparation hours for every one hour of scheduled meeting time.

The approach the board followed is consistent with annual reporting practice across other Setas and organs of state, where formal meetings of the accounting authority and its committees, together with members’ attendance, are disclosed — not the chairperson’s diary or complete schedule of activities — Refilwe Matenche, Inseta board chair

Asked why her contract was signed by Mkhize, whose work she is meant to audit and oversee, Mnguni said this was approved by higher education & training minister Buti Manamela because Inseta did not have a fully constituted board of directors.

“During this transition period, the minister delegated the board responsibilities to the CEOs of the various Setas,” she said.

Matenche said yesterday that of the 31 entries proposed as meetings, only two were recorded as special board meetings, one a human resources and remuneration committee meeting.

The remaining were “various activities” undertaken in the course of performing her duties as chair, including sector-wide planning engagements by invitation of Manamela, the chair’s induction, four days of director’s training, engagements with the Inseta CEO, the ministry and other state organs, as well as attorneys for legal advice on Inseta business.

“The applicable public-entity annual reporting guidance requires the disclosure of board and committee meetings and members’ attendance at those meetings. The purpose of this disclosure is to demonstrate how the accounting authority and its committees discharged their collective oversight responsibilities during the reporting period,” Matenche said.

“The approach the board followed is consistent with annual reporting practice across other Setas and organs of state, where formal meetings of the accounting authority and its committees, together with members’ attendance, are disclosed — not the chairperson’s diary or complete schedule of activities.”

Transnet said it was conducting an investigation into the matter to determine if any of its policies have been contravened, while Inseta did not respond to questions.