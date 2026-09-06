US envoys arrive in Kyiv in renewed push to end Russia-Ukraine war

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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, centre, and US envoys Jared Kushner, right, and Steve Witkoff, left, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 6 2026. Picture:

By Agency Staff

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Kyiv on Sunday for their first official visit to Ukraine as part of a renewed push for peace more than four-and-a-half years after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The trip by the Americans follows a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday, as both sides have engaged in escalating aerial attacks recently.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that his government is ready for a “constructive” discussion with the US emissaries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, greets US envoy Steve Witkoff on September 5 2026. Picture: (Mikhail Metzel)

“We are interested in bringing the end of the war closer. Peace is needed. Security guarantees are needed. A just and sustainable postwar peace is needed. Our proposals are prepared,” Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

The envoys arrived by train and were welcomed at the station in Ukraine’s capital by high-ranking Ukrainian officials before being met by Zelensky at a ceremony in St Sophia Square.

Washington’s push to end the fighting has lost momentum, with the Trump administration focused for the past six months on the Iran war. The last known visit to Moscow by Witkoff and Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, was in January when they also held talks with Putin at the Kremlin.

Talks varied

Saturday’s meeting in Moscow lasted more than three hours behind closed doors and ended without any major developments being announced. Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, described the talks as constructive, frank and useful, but he didn’t discuss specific outcomes.

While Moscow offered its “comprehensive assessment” of the battlefield situation in Ukraine, Ushakov said, the talks weren’t purely focused on the war in Ukraine.

“Economic issues and potentially large, mutually beneficial joint projects for Russia and America were discussed in considerable detail,” he said.

Air war

The air war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified as troops have struggled to make progress along the 1,250km front line. Russia has recently been using fast-flying, jet-powered drones, and the recurring wail of air-raid sirens has become part of daily life in Kyiv.

Putin and Zelensky had agreed to pause strikes on each other’s capitals while the talks took place. Still, the two traded fire overnight into Sunday, officials said.

Russian attacks across multiple Ukrainian regions killed one person and wounded at least 10 others overnight into Sunday, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said.

In Zaporizhzhia, drone strikes killed a 74-year-old man and wounded three people, while a drone damaged an apartment building, wounding seven people, in the Khmelnytskyi region.

Ukraine’s air force said Sunday that it intercepted 82 drones out of the 108 launched by Russia overnight, along with six missiles.

In Russia, a man was killed and a woman was seriously wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a vehicle, local authorities in the Belgorod border region said.

The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday that its air defences overnight shot down 258 Ukrainian drones over 14 Russian regions, the Russia-occupied Crimean Peninsula and the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

Mixed hopes

In Kyiv on Sunday, dozens gathered for a nationwide 9am moment of silence honouring Ukraine’s fallen soldiers, a daily ritual held in cities across the country.

Nataliia Lipei, 67, whose son Viktor was killed in December 2022, was among those who attended. Despite a health condition, she has travelled from city to city to take part and said she hopes the talks in Moscow and Kyiv will finally bring an end to the war.

“I hope these steps and these meetings will definitely produce results, because there has been so much bloodshed and so many deaths here that we have to stop all of this,” Lipei told The Associated Press.

Not everyone shared her hope for the talks. Oleksandr Pastukhov, a 27-year-old video editor who joined the commemoration, was sceptical that the envoys’ visit would change anything.

“We’ve already seen delegations like this come here before,” he said. “We’ve seen this so-called ceasefire for three days, which ended after just a couple of hours, and now we’re supposed to naively think that two people will come and change something.”

AP