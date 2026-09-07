Sun International casinos return to profit after three years

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Casino performance is particularly encouraging given the difficult operating environment, says Sun International CEO Ulrik Bengtsson. Picture:

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Sun International’s land-based casino business has returned to growth for the first time in three years, with the group expecting further gains from new games, improved operations and a lower-cost model at some of its casinos.

The casino operator said income from its land-based casinos rose 1.5% to R3.4bn in the six months to June, while gross gaming revenue (GGR) increased 4.4%. Its market share also increased by 2.3 percentage points to 49%.

Land-based casinos, which include Meropa, Carnival City, Sibaya and Wild Coast, accounted for 51.9% of group income.

CEO Ulrik Bengtsson said the casino performance was particularly encouraging given the difficult operating environment. “We are very encouraged by the trajectory we are on, particularly in our land-based casino business which reflects good execution and sound investment decisions,” Bengtsson said.

The group said the improvement was supported by the introduction of new slot machines and stadium games, a sharper focus on table games and improved operational capabilities.

It expects these initiatives to continue supporting the casino portfolio as customers increasingly seek more digital and experience-led forms of entertainment.

Sun International is also rolling out a low-cost operating model at certain casinos, which it expects will improve profitability and returns over the medium term.

The company said the combination of new games, operational improvements and lower-cost structures should help it increase market share and profitability.

The recovery in the casino business comes against a backdrop of cost-of-living pressures that continue to constrain consumer spending.

The online unit, Sunbet, continued to deliver another strong performance, with income rising 35.5% to R1.2bn supported by strong growth in its digital gaming operation. The group is also integrating its online and physical businesses through initiatives such as live-dealer gaming from its properties.

Sun International’s hospitality portfolio also performed well, with revenue rising 7.7% to R1.3bn. While occupancy fell marginally by 0.4% as international travel was affected by geopolitical uncertainty, net average daily rates increased 7.4%.

Domestic leisure demand, conferencing and events, and an improved food and beverage offering helped offset weaker international tourism.

Sun International’s total income rose 6.4% to R6.5bn. Adjusted headline earnings per share increased 7.9% to 247c. The interim dividend rose 7.6% to 185c a share.

Bengtsson said the group remained confident in its strategy, though geopolitical uncertainty and pressure on consumers meant disciplined execution remained important.

“We are still in the early stages of our five-year value creation plan, but this performance provides clear evidence that the initiatives and operational improvements we have put in place are delivering tangible results,” he said.

TimesLIVE