IN PICS | Horses help children with disabilities find hope in Ruimsig

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Behind every horse ride there is a story of hope, learning and therapy.

Story audio is generated using AI

Behind every horse ride there is a story of hope, learning and therapy.

In Ruimsig, west of Johannesburg, there is a colourful and welcoming space where learning, teaching and healing come together for both teachers and learners alike. This is the Earth Centre, a place where hope is realised with the help of horses, dedicated staff and compassionate volunteers.

Through their equine facilitated therapy and learning programmes, the centre empowers and educates people with disabilities from disadvantaged backgrounds and assists with minimising barriers to opportunities in mainstream society, while improving quality of life across all the spheres that they work in.

The centre’s work depends heavily on volunteers and good Samaritans who generously give their time, energy and skills to support children in need.

When TimesLIVE visited the centre, several lessons were under way, with learners taking part in therapeutic activities involving the horses. The sessions appeared to have a profound impact on the children.

Some of the learners arrived anxious and fearful of the horses, while others were reluctant to speak or participate. However with patience, encouragement and a gentle approach from the instructors and volunteers, their confidence gradually began to grow.

One learner, who was initially hesitant to go near the horses, slowly warmed to the experience. Through careful guidance and reassurance from the instructor and volunteers, the learner eventually began participating voluntarily, confidently carrying out some of the exercises.

The transformation from fear and uncertainty to engagement and confidence was heartwarming.

For the Earth Centre, the horses are part of a therapeutic approach that creates opportunities for children to build confidence, develop new skills and experience a sense of achievement.

At the centre, hope does not simply remain an idea, it is something that is patiently developed and built one session at a time for each learner, one horse ride at a time

Instructor Gavi Sher, volunteer Neuza De Oliviera, rider Oarabile, volunteer Lorin Leuci and pony Pixie. Oarabile is seen placing a hoop over the white pole which helps strengthen the upper body, while remaining balanced in the saddle. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Earth Centre volunteer Lorin Leuci, rider Reitumetse, pony Pixie, volunteer Neuza De Oliviera and leader Stanley Phiri. Reitumetse is seen stretching his arms out which improves balance and upper body control. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Instructor Gavi Sher, volunteer Neuza De Oliviera, rider Oarabile, volunteer Lorin Leuci, pony Pixie and leader Stanley Phiri. Oarabile is showing how independent and confident she is while on the pony. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Volunteer Jacci de Neve and rider Lesego with pony Bella. Lesego gives Bella a big thank you hug at the end of a lesson. Riders are encouraged to interact by touching and hugging the horses. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Volunteer Tyler Bartlett, rider Sarina and pony Finn. The hoops are used to encourage the riders to verbalise while weaving between a series of upright poles. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Volunteer Tyler Bartlett, rider Sarina, volunteer Thea Jansen van Vuuren and pony Finn. This young rider was anxious about getting onto the horse, and hugging the teddy gives her some comfort. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Volunteer Neuza De Oliviera, rider Oarabile, pony Pixie, leader Stanley Phiri and volunteer Lorin Leuci. The exercise of lifting the hands off the saddle improves balance, upper body mobility, posture and confidence. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Volunteer Neuza De Oliviera, rider Oarabile, volunteer Lorin Leuci, pony Pixie and leader Stanley Phiri. Oarabile is seen smiling and showing how independent and confident she is while on a pony. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Volunteers Neuza De Oliviera and Christel Brooks, rider Phila, pony Pepper and leader Ben Green. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Leader Stanley Phiri, volunteer Neuza De Oliviera and Oarabile riding on Pixie. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)