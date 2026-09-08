IN PICS | Horses help children with disabilities find hope in Ruimsig

Behind every horse ride there is a story of hope, learning and therapy.
In Ruimsig, west of Johannesburg, there is a colourful and welcoming space where learning, teaching and healing come together for both teachers and learners alike. This is the Earth Centre, a place where hope is realised with the help of horses, dedicated staff and compassionate volunteers.
Through their equine facilitated therapy and learning programmes, the centre empowers and educates people with disabilities from disadvantaged backgrounds and assists with minimising barriers to opportunities in mainstream society, while improving quality of life across all the spheres that they work in.
The centre’s work depends heavily on volunteers and good Samaritans who generously give their time, energy and skills to support children in need.
When TimesLIVE visited the centre, several lessons were under way, with learners taking part in therapeutic activities involving the horses. The sessions appeared to have a profound impact on the children.
Some of the learners arrived anxious and fearful of the horses, while others were reluctant to speak or participate. However with patience, encouragement and a gentle approach from the instructors and volunteers, their confidence gradually began to grow.
One learner, who was initially hesitant to go near the horses, slowly warmed to the experience. Through careful guidance and reassurance from the instructor and volunteers, the learner eventually began participating voluntarily, confidently carrying out some of the exercises.
The transformation from fear and uncertainty to engagement and confidence was heartwarming.
For the Earth Centre, the horses are part of a therapeutic approach that creates opportunities for children to build confidence, develop new skills and experience a sense of achievement.
At the centre, hope does not simply remain an idea, it is something that is patiently developed and built one session at a time for each learner, one horse ride at a time
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.