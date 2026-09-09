Politics

WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission into TRC cases

Inquiry examines alleged delays in apartheid-era prosecutions

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation into, and prosecution of, apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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