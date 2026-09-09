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WATCH LIVE | Matipandile Sotheni back in court

Slain state witness was key figure at Madlanga commission

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Former special task force member Matipandile Sotheni is back at the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Wednesday for a progress report in the murder case of Marius van der Merwe.

Sotheni was denied bail by the Brakpan magistrate’s court earlier this year in connection with the murder of van der Merwe, a state witness who was gunned down outside his home in December last year.

Van der Merwe was known as Witness D at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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