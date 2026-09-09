WATCH LIVE | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula corruption trial continues

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The corruption trial of former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to continue at the Gauteng high court on Wednesday.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one of money-laundering relating to alleged payments by military contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu. She allegedly solicited R4.5m in bribes.

Video courtesy of SABC.

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