News

WATCH LIVE | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula corruption trial continues

Former defence minister accused of accepting bribes

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The corruption trial of former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to continue at the Gauteng high court on Wednesday.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one of money-laundering relating to alleged payments by military contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu. She allegedly solicited R4.5m in bribes.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Drones and bodycams to bolster border infrastructure as Treasury plans new funding

2

POLL | Can voters trust the ANC to run their municipality if it can’t get its election candidate lists right?

3

AI health prompt leads to early breast cancer diagnosis for a 43-year-old woman

4

Meet 4 people who got the HIV prevention jab

5

RMB’s decade of impact on university rowing

Related Articles