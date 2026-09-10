WATCH LIVE | ‘Cat’ Matlala trial continues

The trial within a trial in the attempted murder case of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and four others resumes in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday.
Stream courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
The trial within a trial in the attempted murder case of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and four others resumes in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday.
Stream courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
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