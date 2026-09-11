Call for proposals to partner with the UIF Labour Activation Programme

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Compliant employers and eligible entities are invited to partner with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) in delivering high-impact job creation initiatives under its Labour Activation Programme (LAP).

For the purpose of this call, compliant employers are those duly registered with the UIF, that consistently declare their employees, make contributions in accordance with the Unemployment Insurance Act, and are fully compliant with the requirements of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Key considerations

This call for proposals is targeted at potential partners who have tangible employment commitments beyond just training. Projects with direct employment creation opportunities will be prioritised.

Skills development training interventions will be considered only if they lead to post-training employment absorption.

Such interventions may include work-integrated learning, internship programmes, work-readiness initiatives, apprenticeships, learnerships, skills programmes, enterprise development, direct employment placements, income-generating initiatives, and targeted programmes for youth, women and people with disabilities that culminate in employment opportunities.

Partners offering their own financial contribution or co-funding will have an added advantage.

The recruited beneficiaries must be kept in employment for at least 24 months after the funding period.

Partners who previously participated in LAP projects will also be assessed on their past project performance and success.

Priority will be given to employers who offer direct employment opportunities.

For full details on the proposal and technical requirements, download the UIF LAP Job Creation Guidelines.

Proposal submissions

All proposals must be submitted electronically via either:

Email: UIFjobscreation@labour.gov.za

UIFjobscreation@labour.gov.za The department of employment & labour’s eServices Portal: register here.

The closing date for submission is September 27 2026 at 11.59pm.

Note:

Proposals not submitted by this deadline will not be entertained for any reason.

Only employers compliant with the UIF and Sars legislation will be considered for funding, including private sector companies, state owned entities, non-profit organisations, and credible training institutions.

Briefing session

A non-compulsory virtual briefing session will be held at 10am on September 14 2026.

Enquiries

Email Nqubeko Gumede at nqubeko.gumede@labour.gov.za

This article was sponsored by the UIF, an entity of the department of employment & labour.