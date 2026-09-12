Jordaan pledges support for Fifa's Infantino

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

As soon as he was installed Safa President for a fourth term, Danny Jordaan revealed that the organisation supports embattled Fifa president Giani Infantino.

Jordaan was re-elected after beating challenger Sandile Zungu during the highly publicised elective congress at Vodaworld in Midrand yesterday.

Election officials confirmed that Jordaan won by 157 votes to 82 for Zungu and this means Jordaan will be 79 years old if he stays for the duration of the four years at the helm.

“We support Gianni Infantino and you may say why support him? The issue is really of private investment and equity in football. You may not know, but La Liga is 20% owned by a private investment company.

“French football and in England, some of the team are wholly owned by corporate entities. What I don’t agree with is lack of consultation and agreement with Fifa members,” he said, as he backed some of the progresses during the past four years.

I am not sure [if I would run again]. Most of the time it’s easy to give an emotional response after a disappointing outcome. I am not going to fall into that trap, it is important to sleep over things and reflect

Zungu was gracious in defeat as he accepted the outcome.

“Fifa, Cosafa had representation and I don’t believe that my interests will be served by being part of any attempt at ridiculing what happened today.

“It was not picture perfect from a credentials point of view, but I do accept the outcome. I was on the losing side, I am disappointed, but I am happy that I fought this fight and it was a good fight.

“We accept the outcome that we got more than 80 votes and Dr Jordaan got just under 160.”

Asked if he would consider running again, Zungu said he needed to take some time to think about things.

“I am not sure [if I would run again]. Most of the time it’s easy to give an emotional response after a disappointing outcome. I am not going to fall into that trap, it is important to sleep over things and reflect.

“You must allow people who were in the campaign to influence you in terms of how to go forward. The campaign was intense, it started just before the World Cup and it continued up to today.

“A break, even if it’s just two days, is most well deserved and I will look into the next challenge.

“I own the oldest team in South African football called AmaZulu FC, they remain my passion and I will continue to be the president. I am keen on the development side of the game, we have U13, U15, U17 and U19 which play in the Safa leagues.”

Safa Cape Town president Bennet Bailey also was gracious in defeat

“Congress has spoken and this is what we have to respect, this is how democracy works. Democracy gives you the right to vote and contest and this is what happened.

“Issues of whether it was rightfully handled in terms of the disqualification of certain regions and one NEC member is a matter for another day. The governance committee gave their reasons for the disqualifications and we are going to leave it at that because we participated in the vote.”