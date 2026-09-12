Marriage pressure sparked AKA and Anele argument before fatal fall, inquest hears

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Conflicting accounts of when a call for help was made to hotel reception before Anele Tembe’s fatal fall emerged during a formal inquest into her death at the Cape Town magistrate’s court this week, raising questions about the timeline of her final moments.

The court heard that the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes told police he and Tembe had argued about marriage hours before her fatal fall, with the 22-year-old allegedly saying she was under pressure from her father about when the couple would marry.

Nine witnesses, six on Monday and three on Wednesday, testified at the inquest, more than five years after Tembe fell from the 10th floor of the Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town on April 11 2021.

Tembe was engaged to Forbes, who was with her at the hotel at the time. Forbes was murdered in Durban in February 2023.

The court ruled that witnesses who did not want to be identified should not be named or recorded.

A warrant officer, the second witness to testify on Monday, told the court that Forbes gave police his version of events about 35 to 40 minutes after Tembe’s fall.

“He was in room 1005, next to room 1004, where the incident had occurred. He was with bouncers, managers and staff,” the officer said. “He looked fine. I was talking to him and could smell alcohol. You can’t say if he had it at night, immediately before we arrived, or if he had something just after everything happened.”

According to the officer, Forbes said he and Tembe had returned to the hotel at about 11pm with another couple and had drinks before the couple left.

“She was lying in bed, arguing about how he must marry her, saying that her father was putting pressure on her to marry him,” the officer testified. “He never mentioned any physical fight between them. She threw her engagement ring at him.

“At about 6am, he decided to book himself into another room. She then started screaming at him and threatening to jump from the balcony.”

(Graphic: Nolo Moima/Sunday Times )

The court had earlier heard from the first police officer at the scene that Forbes said he initially thought Tembe was not serious because she had allegedly made a similar threat at a hotel in Durban in 2020.

The warrant officer said Forbes told him that when Tembe threatened to jump, he called hotel reception and asked for security to come to the room. Forbes then went to the bathroom, and when he came out Tembe was no longer inside.

He said Forbes did not tell him that he had tried to convince Tembe not to jump.

The officer then went into room 1004 and found it “deurmekaar” (in disarray).

“We found a very strange champagne bottle,” he said. “The wrapping around the bottle was missing. The top part of the bottle was not there any more. There was a bloodstain on the bottle. If I recall, it was more or less in the middle of the bottle. I found it very strange.”

The officer said there was a bloodstain of about 30cm on the bed linen, blood on towels, and what appeared to be a small drop of blood on a bathroom wall.

He said cigarette butts and a chair were on the balcony. Before he could collect fingerprints or footprints from the balcony, provincial detectives arrived and took over the scene.

The first police officer on the scene testified that Forbes had insisted on making a statement while the events were still fresh in his memory.

Forbes said he and Tembe had argued before she threatened to jump. He called security while she was on the balcony but did not believe she would jump because she had threatened to do so before.

A Pepper Club resident who lives on the 11th floor testified on Wednesday that he saw Forbes on the balcony appearing to look for someone before hearing him frantically scream, “Oh my God, oh my God.”

He said he gestured to Forbes that he would call paramedics.

During cross-examination of the warrant officer, a lawyer representing Tembe’s family questioned why Forbes had not tried to physically intervene or immediately seek emergency assistance after Tembe allegedly threatened to jump.

“The reason I am asking you this is, even at that early stage, he gave you a version of events,” the lawyer said. “One would expect a reasonable person, if you feel unsafe, seeing your fiancée making threats, that you would at least phone the medical services, ambulance, fire department [or] police officers. That you would go and give any assistance to your fiancée. But none of these things happened. He just went to room 1005.”

A hotel employee on Monday said she received a call from room 1004 from a panicked man asking her to send security because someone was standing on the balcony and threatening to jump. She said the caller did not identify the person as his girlfriend or fiancée.

While some evidence placed Tembe’s fall at about 7.30am, the court heard that the call from room 1004 was logged at about 7.43am.

The hotel employee said that while she was still on the phone, she heard a loud bang, dropped the handset and ran outside, where she saw Tembe on the ground with her face in a terrible state.

Other witnesses also testified that they heard a woman screaming in distress, “Leave me alone, get away from me,” shortly before Tembe fell, adding another layer to the differing accounts of what happened in the minutes leading up to her death. Another witness, Roberto Stefanutto, a neighbour at the hotel, said he prayed with Tembe before she took her last breath.

The inquest was postponed to October 19.