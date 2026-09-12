Pearl Thusi faces R15m Sars tax demand

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Pearl Thusi is facing a nearly R15m tax demand from Sars, which has warned that her assets could ultimately be attached and sold if the debt remains unpaid. Picture:

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Actress Pearl Thusi may be used to having cameras follow her, but the latest spotlight on her is from the taxman, who claims she owes close to R15m.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has issued Thusi with a final demand for the amount, warning that failure to settle or make suitable arrangements could result in serious recovery action, including a warrant of execution for the attachment and sale of her assets.

The demand — issued on August 6 and electronically filed on September 2 — identifies the Queen Sono actress by her full name, Sithembile Xola Thusi, and states that she has failed to pay her tax debt for one or more tax years or tax periods.

The document gives Thusi 10 business days to settle the outstanding amount or pursue one of several remedies available to her, including applying to pay the debt in instalments, seeking suspension of the debt where she intends to formally dispute it, or applying for a compromise on a portion of the outstanding amount.

According to Sars, it “may appoint any third party who presently or in the future will owe you money or hold money for you to settle your tax debt with this money”.

“A civil judgment [may be] entered against you, in which case a warrant of execution may be issued for the Sheriff of the Court to attach and sell your assets.”

The tax debt is largely made up of personal income tax and interest, according to the certified statement accompanying the demand.

The statement reflects personal income tax of almost R9.8m and interest of R5.2m, while a further R20,000 administrative penalty is reflected separately.

The documents do not set out the specific circumstances that led to the tax debt or identify the tax years or periods involved.

Approached for comment, Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko said taxpayer confidentiality prevented the revenue service from discussing the matter.

The letter makes clear that Thusi has several avenues through which she can engage with Sars if she cannot settle the amount in full.

These include an instalment payment arrangement, suspension of the debt if she intends to formally dispute it, or an application to compromise part of the outstanding tax debt. (In tax terminology, a compromise is a formal arrangement under which Sars may agree to accept less than the amount owed, subject to conditions.)

The demand also warns that interest will continue to accrue on outstanding amounts.

The documents do not identify which assets could potentially be targeted, nor do they state the value or nature of any property belonging to Thusi.

The actress told the Sunday Times she was aware of the matter and had been engaging directly with Sars in an effort to resolve her outstanding tax obligations.

“While I acknowledge that there is an amount owing to Sars, the figure quoted is grossly incorrect and therefore misleading. I believe it is important that the matter is reported accurately.”

“I take my responsibilities as a taxpayer seriously and remain committed to complying with the law and resolving this matter responsibly. My focus is on working constructively with SARS to bring the matter to a satisfactory conclusion.

“In addition, Sars records of individuals are confidential. Whatever issues I may or may not have with the revenue receiver are not for public consumption.”

Thusi is best known for her roles as Patricia Kopong in the BBC/HBO comedy-drama series The No 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, Dayana Mampasi in the US thriller Quantico and Samkelo in the romance film Catching Feelings.

In 2020, she starred in the title role of Netflix’s first African original series, Queen Sono.

She returned to South Africa in April 2021 after spending time abroad filming Wu Assassins, season 2.

She is set to make a return to international television, joining the cast of BET’s Average Joe for its second season. She stars alongside US actor Deon Cole. The comedy drama also stars South African actor Katlego Lebogang and Nigeria’s Hakeem Kae-Kazim.

Attempts to reach Thusi for comment were unsuccessful.