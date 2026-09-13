Fight between two mentally disturbed people leaves 62-year-old woman dead

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A 62-year-old woman who was reportedly mentally disturbed was allegedly killed during a fight with a 39-year-old man, who is also reportedly a mental health patient, in Ga-Thoka village, Limpopo.

The man was arrested after the incident and is expected to appear in the Mankweng magistrate’s court soon on a charge of murder.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened at about 3pm on Thursday.

According to Ledwaba, the woman was in her yard when the suspect, who was herding goats, walked past the property. An argument allegedly broke out between the two about the goats, with both parties throwing stones at each other.

A witness who knew the woman intervened and pleaded with the suspect to leave her alone, explaining that she was mentally disturbed and often behaved in that manner.

The suspect allegedly threatened the witness, saying they did not know him and that he would kill them. The woman later returned to her house and told her family she was going to the mall.

Ledwaba said that shortly after leaving the yard, she and the suspect became involved in another confrontation, which escalated into a physical fight.

During the altercation, the suspect allegedly picked up a brick and assaulted the woman before repeatedly kicking her.

According to Ledwaba, she sustained injuries and was found bleeding from the mouth. She was declared dead at the scene.

TimesLIVE