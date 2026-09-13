WATCH | Foodies exhibit their creative side at Soweto kota festival

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Joburg residents took on the 26-degree spring heat at the Elke Stadium to enjoy time with their friends and families, surrounded by kotas and grooving music, at the Soweto Kota Festival on Sunday.

The two-day festival welcomed people not only from the stadium’s neighbouring area of Rockville but also from Lenasia, Pretoria, and even Ekurhuleni.

Having over 30 stalls on the ground that had been set up since 8am, the air was filled with the aroma of Russians (sausages), eggs, bacon and chips sizzling in hot oil while DJs kept the growing crowds entertained and dancing.

For many festival-goers the kota was more than just food; it was the centrepiece of the day. From the classic combination of chips, polony and sauces to more adventurous creations piled high with eggs, cheese, bacon and other fillings, the stalls offered visitors plenty of reasons to stop, eat and socialise.

It was a battle of the kotas among the cooks, who incorporated their own elements of township culture into a dish that has been adapted and reinvented to fit each passing generation.

Sphesihle Shabangu, 19, from Soweto, described his special as a full loaf dripping in barbecue sauce with three Russians on top, fried chips and polony with sauce before a slab of bread was placed on top, accompanied by three viennas.

“I have been making kotas for one year and a half. I decided to start selling kotas because I love food and I love cooking and I decided that if this thing that I love can take me somewhere then why not start.

“I saw that people really loved the kotas I make and even the ones on display. With that kind of reaction, that is enough motivation to keep going,” he said.

Siphesihle Shabangu, 19, tells us about the kota which he says his family sells for R200. The Shabangus and many other kota sellers are showcasing the kasi favourite meal at the Soweto Kota Festival. Download our App, follow our WhatsApp channel and join the conversation.

Video:… pic.twitter.com/RnD0C7eY29 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) September 13, 2026

As the afternoon grew warmer, the atmosphere at the stadium became increasingly lively. Groups of friends moved between the food stalls and the entertainment area, while families found spaces to sit together, eat and take in the music.

The festival brought together different generations, with young people enjoying the performances while older visitors sat in their camp chairs under the cabanas away from the scorching sun, wondering if the children in bouncing castles were wearing sunscreen.

Mother of three Naledi Khumalo, said she brought her family out to have fun and spend time together.

“We come every year; it’s now become that family staple that every year we are going to come.

“I remember how worried we were that they were thinking of cancelling because of the rains, but they just moved the days because I wouldn’t know how to entertain the kids,” she said.

Her children were on the jumping castles and she said she would send her husband every now and then to check then.

“The vibes are friendly for everyone, for parents and for the kids. The kotas are big and almost scary to eat, but they look very good; I haven’t decided on which one to have, though there are so many,” Khumalo said.

Aromat Brand Manager, Dimpho Phoshoko said they’ve been hosting the festival for the past five years and will continue to do so.

“It has been a lovely experience; it’s been a two-day event, and we’ve had such a great time. At the centre of everything, the bottom line is that Aromat is a proudly South African brand and we believe that the people that we are with today at the Soweto Kota Festival are the true people that use our product and so more than anything it’s about the entrepreneurs, and we wanted to give back to them,” she said.

She said they’ve assisted the business makers with kits like aprons and enough stock to support them.

“We are also showing them support in terms of having a competition where we will be giving away three prizes: a R50,000 cash prize to our number one winner, second place R10,000 and third place is R5,000,” she said.

“So our main goal with the festival is giving back to the vendors and making sure they are supported.”

The combination of food and music remained at the heart of the festival, with DJs keeping the crowd moving throughout the day.

Sowetan