BREAKING | Number of female bodies discovered has risen to 7

Police have confirmed that the number of female bodies found in Ekurhuleni has risen to seven.
Acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana told reporters that “on September 7 the body of a female in her late 20s was observed in a river in Clayville”, adding that the discovery will form part of their ongoing investigation.
Kekana was speaking at the crime scene where another body was discovered on Tuesday.
This is a developing story.
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