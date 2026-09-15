BREAKING | Number of female bodies discovered has risen to 7

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SEPTEMBER 15 2026 scene were a 32 year old body of a woman was found in Kwathema, Ekurhuleni

Police have confirmed that the number of female bodies found in Ekurhuleni has risen to seven.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana told reporters that “on September 7 the body of a female in her late 20s was observed in a river in Clayville”, adding that the discovery will form part of their ongoing investigation.

Kekana was speaking at the crime scene where another body was discovered on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.