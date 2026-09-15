News

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

Focus on allegations of corruption in law enforcement agencies

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is tasked with probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, will continue on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Another woman’s body found in Ekurhuleni

2

PODCAST | The accidental politician: inside the mind of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya

3

Dlamini Zuma stands by vote-buying allegations against Mbalula

4

Cosatu puts the ANC on notice before local government elections

5

Childbirth abuse is rife. So why don’t we see it? 

Related Articles