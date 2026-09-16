KwaThema victim identified by family

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38-year-old Dineo Evelyn Motapane, whose body was found dumped in Kwa-Thema, Springs, on Tuesday.

The family of the woman whose body was found on the side of the road in KwaThema, Springs, has claimed her body, and she has been identified as 38-year-old Dineo Evelyn Motapane.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said that, according to the family, Motapane was last seen alive on Sunday.

“At the time her body was discovered, her family had not yet reported her missing,” Mathe said.

Motapane is one of the eight women whose bodies have been found around the Ekurhuleni area in the past two months.

Mathe said a multidisciplinary team of investigators and specialists continues to work around the clock to establish the circumstances surrounding each case, identify those responsible and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

She said acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane has sent her condolences to Motapane’s family.

“Lt-Gen Dimpane has expressed her deepest condolences to the Motapane family during this difficult time.

“She has further assured the family and the community that police remain firmly on the ground, with investigations into the murders of the eight women being intensified,” Mathe said.

TimesLIVE