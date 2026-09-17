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WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

Inquiry examines alleged corruption within justice system

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into alleged criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system continues on Thursday.

Stream courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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