Public service & administration department can’t fill its top job

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The department of public service & administration (DPSA), the government’s custodian of ethical leadership and sound organisational and management practices, has itself been without a permanent director-general for almost two years.

It has been unable to fill the post since Yoliswa Makasi’s contract ended in February 2025, with a ministerial panel repeatedly failing to reach a quorum to shortlist and interview candidates.

The extent of the dysfunction has been made clear by public service & administration minister Mzamo Buthelezi’s written reply to a parliamentary question posed by ANC MP Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe.

It paints a picture of a department — tasked with being the custodian of all things right in government — at sixes and sevens when it comes to filling the post.

Tikana-Gxotiwe wanted to know the reasons behind the department’s failure to fill the vacancy left by Makasi, who has since joined the office of the secretary to parliament, Xolile George, as one of his special advisers.

“The filling of the post of director-general for the department has not been delayed as it was vacant from March 1 2025 and the recruitment process was commenced within the 8-month period as prescribed in [regulations],” Buthelezi replied.

The department is now hoping to fill the position by early next year — once protracted government processes are complete

In this regard, an advert was published on April 25 last year, he added.

“Due to the unavailability of the ministers who were part of the selection panel, the shortlisting was only able to be scheduled for January 14 this year. However, on this date the panel [could not reach] a quorum, and as a result the shortlisting could not proceed.”

Due to the “ongoing unavailability of panel members”, a new one was constituted on February 27, only for it to decide to re-advertise the post. This was because “the number of applicants identified for possible shortlisting by the human resources unit’s preliminary longlist was found to be limited”.

“The position was re-advertised on May 15, with a closing date of June 1. The selection panel has been appointed, and a shortlisting will happen once the availability of the selection panel has been confirmed.”

The department is now hoping to fill the position by early next year — once protracted government processes are complete.

“The post is projected to be filled within four months, starting [this month], during which period the interviews, the prescribed psychometric tests, pre-employment screening, processing of the nominated candidate’s appointment to cabinet and the serving of any notice period, where applicable, [will be completed],” Buthelezi said in his reply.

This leaves the department rudderless until well into next year.

Buthelezi’s office had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.

The Sunday Times has established that at least 12 government departments — out of a total of 42 — are operating without heads. These include important service delivery-driven departments such as health, justice, social development and transport.

Departments under the direct control of the presidency — such as the department of planning, monitoring & evaluation and the State Security Agency — are also being run by acting directors-general.

Further, the government communication & information system (GCIS) — the agency charged with co-ordinating, managing and advising on all communication with the public — has been without a permanent director-general since December 2022, following the resignation of then incumbent Phumla Williams. Williams acted as director-general for eight years — from 2012 to 2020 — before being appointed full-time.

Generally it is quite destabilising. Your subordinates will not respect you because they will be saying, ‘This one will be leaving soon,’ even if that ‘soon’ takes three years. — Somadoda Fikeni, Public Service Commission chair

In testimony before the Madlanga commission on Friday, Public Service Commission (PSC) chair Somadoda Fikeni detailed how the government treated strategic vacant posts with disdain, to the detriment of an efficient public service.

He told the commission that he had raised the impact of having acting directors-general with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation where you have these prolonged acting positions. The DPSA is the centre of the norms and standards, and now it becomes one that is not so good an example,” he said.

“It destroys morale; it creates uncertainty; and it creates short-termism, where people can’t plan long-term. And more importantly, it could create a sense of expectation where people become pliant because they are aspirants themselves.

“So generally it is quite destabilising. Your subordinates will not respect you because they will be saying, ‘This one will be leaving soon,’ even if that ‘soon’ takes three years.”

Fikeni told the Sunday Times the PSC had raised the matter with the president five months ago, but they were yet to meet to discuss the issue.

“We have ... also taken it up with the portfolio committee on public service & administration, and we have also briefed the speaker to say this is a matter that is becoming a concern. We have asked for a meeting [with the presidency] to understand what is being done to correct this.

“When we meet with the ministers concerned, we ask them about these acting arrangements and the impact on the public service,” he said, adding that the explanations offered by ministers were often unsatisfactory.

“Very interesting answers, [including] ‘No, we did not have the right pool; no, the quorum was not there.’ It’s all kinds of strange things, but if they want to fill a particular position, in one-and-a-half month it’s filled.”

Fikeni said all that was required for an interviewing panel to have a quorum was for the responsible minister to invite a counterpart from another portfolio, another director-general from outside the department, and a governance expert from the PSC.

“It’s as simple as anything. [If] you miss this week, you say, ‘Let’s do it the [next] week.’ That’s it.”