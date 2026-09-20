Man says sorry after threat against women at Sandton restaurant goes viral

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A screenshot of businessman Lawrence Chamurwa Mudzingayima threatening a woman in a bathroom. The video went viral.

Businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama has apologised after a video showing him threatening a group of women inside the ladies’ restroom at Vlamo restaurant at Sandton Gate circulated widely on social media.

In the footage, Mudzinganyama is seen confronting the women and allegedly threatening to “put a bullet in all of you”.

The incident has also drawn scrutiny from transport minister Barbara Creecy, who instructed the board of the South African National Roads Agency to investigate the appointment of Moriel Infrastructure Group following the circulation of the video.

Mudzinganyama has been linked to the company.

The investigation is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the appointment and the relationship between Mudzinganyama and the company, amid public concern following the incident.

In a statement issued in his personal capacity, Mudzinganyama said he “deeply regrets” the fear and distress caused by his conduct and acknowledged that his aggressive and threatening language was unacceptable.

“I apologise unreservedly to the women involved in the recent incident at Vlamo restaurant in Sandton. The aggressive and threatening language I used was unacceptable and unjustifiable, regardless of the circumstances that led to the disagreement,” he said.

I recognise the seriousness of my conduct, particularly in a country confronting unacceptable levels of violence against women. — Lawrence Mudzinganyama

Mudzinganyama said he should have exercised restraint, removed himself from the situation and sought assistance from the restaurant’s management.

“I did not, and I accept responsibility for my words and conduct. I deeply regret the fear and distress I caused, as well as the public concern generated by the footage,” he said.

“I recognise the seriousness of my conduct, particularly in a country confronting unacceptable levels of violence against women. I understand the anger and alarm the incident has caused.”

Mudzinganyama said he would cooperate fully with law-enforcement authorities should an investigation into the incident take place.

He also said he was seeking professional guidance and would undertake a conflict-management programme to help him respond to conflict and frustration more constructively.

“I recognise that an apology cannot erase the fear and distress caused. I must now demonstrate accountability through meaningful, sustained action and ensure that this conduct is never repeated,” he said.

The video has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, with renewed discussions about threats against women and accountability for threatening conduct. His actions came as the country is reeling in shock at the killing of nine women in Ekurhuleni in the past two months.

Mudzinganyama said he understood the anger and alarm caused by the incident and committed to taking steps to prevent a repeat of his behaviour.

Sowetan