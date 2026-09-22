Top cop to face ‘overwhelming evidence’ in rape case

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A senior ranking police officer will face “overwhelming evidence” in a rape case after investigations by the task team probing matters from the Madlanga commission inquiry, says police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

On Monday, police arrested a 59-year-old senior officer holding the rank of lieutenant-general on charges relating to the alleged sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl between July and August 2026, and the alleged rape of an 18-year-old girl.

The investigation was handled by the task team probing cases and police officers implicated at the Madlanga commission.

Speaking to the media before the top cop’s appearance at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday, Mathe said the team had used undercover techniques in conducting the investigation due to the sensitivity of the case against a senior police officer.

“Until the arrest, the CRT team [task team] led the investigations until they ensured they had enough overwhelming evidence to bring the case before court,” Mathe said.

She said KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi met with the families and assured them the matters were treated with confidentiality.

“The sensitivity of the case and the person we are dealing with warranted that particular individual [victim] to approach the CRT team to say, ‘I have this information’. They then conducted a type of an undercover operation, obviously looking at protecting the integrity of the investigation and the minor and 18-year-old,” she said.

Police say they have overwhelming evidence against the senior police official, a Lt-General, facing a rape charge of a 18-year-old girl. The officer will appear before Randburg Magistrate Court. @BDliveSA pic.twitter.com/vcvTeBMeE0 — Sine🌻🗞️ (@Sinesipho_LR) September 22, 2026

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