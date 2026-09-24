Trump, Xi Jinping head to Washington summit thinking time is on their side

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US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at an arrival ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 23 2026. Picture:

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have no shortage of difficult issues to cover when they sit down for talks at the White House on Thursday.

China has resisted the Trump administration’s urgings and economic threats to use its considerable leverage with Iran. The US wants it to prod Tehran to agree to US terms for ending the nearly seven-month war.

The Chinese president wants to see the US president permanently halt arms sales to Taiwan and loosen export restrictions on cutting-edge advanced chips. The two sides on Wednesday agreed to extend a one-year trade truce set to expire on November 10 for two months, kicking the can on finding a more durable agreement.

Both leaders seem to believe time is on their side as they look to outmanoeuvre the other in what is expected to be the world’s most significant economic and national security competition for years to come.

Trump “very much believes over time the US economy is going to grow, the US will get stronger, the US will keep making advances in AI and on technology, and the US will develop alternative sources of critical minerals and rare earths”, said Edgard Kagan, a former senior state department official handling East Asia policy issues under Trump and former president Joe Biden.

“I think when Xi Jinping sits down with Donald Trump, he very much believes the US is in hurtling decline and that time is on China’s side.”

Trump, for his part, is going all in on the pomp for the state visit by Xi. In a grand gesture, the Republican leader kicked off the visit by showing up to greet Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on their arrival on Wednesday night just outside Washington.

Trump has made clear he wants to impress Xi with the visit, making sure construction of a new helicopter landing pad on the White House’s South Lawn was completed ahead of the visit. He’s also openly lamented that his planned White House ballroom isn’t ready for a fancy state dinner in Xi’s honour on Thursday night.

The guest list includes Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, among other tech titans staking out positions on whether more safeguards are needed in the race to develop AI, which is an issue of critical importance to both leaders.

Work to do on trade truce

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said the two leaders may be open to a new “notification mechanism” for AI incidents that could affect national security. However, on AI and other thorny issues, it remains unclear whether the leaders can make progress.

Shortly after Xi’s arrival in Washington on Wednesday, Bessent announced on Fox News that the two sides had come to terms on extending the trade truce forged last year in Busan, South Korea. He said it is possible Trump and Xi could come to a larger agreement by January or decide to again extend it further.

Trump and Xi certainly have incentive to keep the truce alive.

Trump’s Republican Party is facing headwinds as they try to maintain control of Congress in November’s midterm elections and can hardly afford further economic disruption. Xi is navigating an uneven Chinese economy, one in which its domestic economy is struggling while its high-tech exports remain strong.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at Joint Base Andrews, on September 23 2026. Picture: (Mark Schiefelbein)

Peak baseline US tariffs reached 145% during last year’s trade battle, matched by China’s reciprocal levies of 125%. After Trump and Xi met in South Korea last year, the average US tariff rate fell to about 47%, while China charged an average in the mid-30s. In February, the Supreme Court overturned many of Trump’s tariffs, causing the taxes on Chinese goods to have more variation.

The stopgap announced by Bessent was shorter than both sides had suggested in recent weeks. The Chinese side had indicated they wanted to see the trade truce extended until the end of Trump’s term in January 2029. Trump administration officials had suggested a three-to-six-month extension as a more appropriate time frame because China has been slow to fulfill past commitments on rare earth exports and imports of US soya beans and aircraft.

There might not be a breakthrough during this week’s visit, but both leaders seem to be determined to avoid a breakdown, said Ryan Hass, a senior China policy adviser in former US president Barack Obama’s administration.

“Both sides are going to be managing for small gains and conflict avoidance, and that is going to be sort of the spirit through which both leaders approach this conversation,” said Hass, now at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

Iran war

Trump has argued to little effect that China, which is far more dependent on Gulf oil than the US, has plenty of incentive to use its sway with Tehran to help force an end to the conflict.

However, Trump’s war of choice has unnerved Beijing, with the government condemning the US and Israeli military action and Xi expressing concerns the conflict signalled a return to what he called the “law of the jungle”.

The Chinese were also unsettled by the military operation Trump ordered to oust then-president Nicolás Maduro from power in Venezuela and sweep him off to New York City to face federal narcoterrorism and drug trafficking charges.

Trump has since pressured Latin American nations to reduce economic and political ties with China, and justified a push for US involvement in Venezuela’s oil industry by pointing to concerns about Chinese and Russian influence on the South American country.

“China is very nervous about the kind of 19th-century imperialist cast of geopolitics Trump has been pursuing,” said Jake Werner, director of the East Asia Programme at the Quincy Institute. “But at the same time, Beijing really sees the US-China relationship as the decisive factor. They don’t want to move in a way that’s going to blow up the US relationship.”

Arms sales to Taiwan

China has made clear it views Taiwan as the most sensitive issue in the US-China relationship. Beijing considers Taiwan to be Chinese territory and vowed to annex the island by force if necessary. The US is obliged by law to provide Taiwan with sufficient hardware to deter an armed attack from the mainland.

China has pressed Washington to permanently halt arms sales, most prominently when Trump and Xi met in Beijing in May.

After the meeting, Trump said he was holding off on final approval for a record-breaking $14bn arms package that was in the pipeline. He also described arms sales to Taiwan as a “very good negotiating chip” with China.

The US president may be motivated to keep the pause on until at least the end of the year, analysts said.

Trump, who sees face-to-face meetings with Xi as a key part in maintaining stability in the relationship, wants the Chinese president to attend the G20 summit in December at his resort in Doral, Florida.

Xi wants Trump to show up to November’s Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in Shenzhen, China.

Hass said: “I think keeping things where they are now, with the arms sales pushed off, would count as a win for Beijing.”

AP