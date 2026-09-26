Barbie’s dream home goes on auction — in Bryanston

There are pink houses. And then there is Ennie Tembie Cleary’s pink apartment.
Pink floors. Pink walls. Pink ceilings. Pink cupboards filled with pink possessions. Pink furniture. A pink kitchen, pink bedroom and pink bathroom.
Even the bed is bespoke — a giant circular creation Cleary calls her “Chinese alien” bed.
Yesterday, the Barbie dream house in Bryanston went under the hammer, as Cleary, aka Barbie Brazil, looks for her next pink palace.
“Darling, I don’t ever want people to look at my things and say ‘Oh, I’ve got one just like it’.”
The 68m² two-bedroom, one bathroom third-floor apartment in Summercon’s Key West development received one offer yesterday, which is under consideration.
The flat had a reserve of R700,000 and was valued at R1.5m.
Cleary bought the flat in 2022 after her husband, London businessman Seamus Cleary, died a few years earlier. The couple, who had a 33-year age gap, met in 2006 when she was an exotic dancer.
“He was really into me and so when he wanted to see me, I told him, ‘It’s fine, but I will charge you for my time — how much I make per night plus tips — so from the start he understood that’s how I roll. I told him as the man he must maintain his woman. We don’t do 50-50. I don’t pay for anything,” she said.
Cleary appeared on season five of Come Dine With Me: South Africa, hosting guests in the pink-themed home and serving an entirely pink menu that included pink “walkie-talkies” — chicken feet and heads — followed by pink pap and trotters.
“I refuse to live in a boring, white hospital home,” she said of her Bryanston flat. “I wanted something brand new, that nobody else had lived in before.”
“I’m a fashionista, so I drew my own designs and found people online to make the creations. Darling, I don’t ever want people to look at my things and say ‘Oh, I’ve got one just like it’.”
She will be taking her pink possessions with her when she leaves, and plans to stay in the Sandton area.
Auction Central broker Karabo Gabashane said: “It’s a unique home, with a lot of gossip and a whole lot of questions. Some people appreciate the boldness and the personalised style.”
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