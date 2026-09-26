GNU has fallen apart, says Mulder

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FF Plus leader Corné Mulder has hailed the US visit as successful and comprehensive. Picture:

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Freedom Front Plus leader Corné Mulder has slammed the government of national unity (GNU), saying it is not functioning as a proper coalition. According to him, the parties have basically gone their separate ways, and the political setup that is supposed to keep them together has been inactive for months.

Mulder, whose party was one of the coalition government’s founding members, told the Sunday Times that GNU party leaders have not met since November last year, despite agreeing at their last meeting to get together every month.

Because of this, he said, the GNU has lost any clear collective direction.

“It’s bad for South Africa because the government of national unity isn’t united; it’s not chasing a clear goal or motivating the country,” Mulder said. “We’re like a car running on two flat tyres. Don’t expect that car to win any race.”

He said the problem went deeper than just skipped meetings. The GNU was not acting like a coalition where parties decide government policies together. The leaders were meant to meet regularly to talk policy, make decisions and then pass those to the executive and parliament. But that had not happened.

“The last time we sat around the table was November 2025,” he said. “Before that we met in May and February, but since November nothing. We agreed to meet every month going forward, but we haven’t.”

It is now almost a year since President Cyril Ramaphosa and leaders of the 10 GNU parties gathered at the Cradle of Humankind, west of Johannesburg, declaring the GNU “united and strong” and promising regular meetings for strategic guidance.

Mulder said the GNU was mostly driven by the ANC and the executive, and he dismissed the idea that its leadership structure was working through a conflict-breaking mechanism run by Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

The Presidency had set up a GNU clearing-house mechanism to sort out policy disagreements, with monthly meetings planned. But Mulder said none of these structures met regularly and questioned how seriously the GNU was being treated. “They’re not serious,” he said.

He believes Ramaphosa was initially committed to making the GNU work, but that commitment had faded for some unknown reasons.

Mulder also suggested that the ANC saw the GNU as something it had to tolerate only because it had lost its majority and expected to win it back in the next election.

“The ANC seems to say, ‘It’s not ideal, but we have to live with no majority now, and we’ll fix it next election. So just deal with what you’ve got,’” he said.

However, he predicts that the ANC’s support will keep falling. “The opposite will happen. The ANC will keep shrinking.”

He said the GNU’s future depended on the next ANC leadership election and possibly on changes in how the ANC and DA work together. “The GNU will change next year with the new ANC president, but we have to wait and see.”

The ANC is scheduled to hold its next national conference, where Ramaphosa is due to step down as leader after serving two terms, in December next year.

Mulder said last November’s retreat had shown that the parties could work together when they met, but the lack of follow-up meetings hurt this progress.

The Presidency said after the retreat that the parties had recommitted to the GNU and regular talks, and admitted there had been struggles, including during the 2025 budget process.

Mulder insisted that the political parties, not just the executive, should set the tone and programme of government. “The parties’ leaders should meet regularly to discuss policy,” he added.

The FF Plus leader said the local government elections on November 4 could reshape political alliances across the country.

“This election will show a major realignment in South African politics,” he said. “But we’ll have to wait and see what happens after November 5.”