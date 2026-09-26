Heavy rain and flooding in Bangkok disrupts traffic and prompts evacuations

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The streets are flooded after heavy rain in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Incessant rain hammered several areas of Thailand’s capital on Saturday, disrupting traffic and forcing hundreds to evacuate, as authorities declared the city a disaster area.

Thailand’s meteorological department warned that the deluge, which has been pouring since Thursday afternoon, would continue in most parts of the country through Sunday.

Accumulated rainfall in many areas of Bangkok since Thursday exceeded 30cm, officials said. Floodwaters spread across the city, particularly in the central and eastern parts, blocking roads and stopping traffic.

While not all parts of Bangkok were submerged, the city declared all of its 50 districts a flood disaster area to allow authorities to respond rapidly to the crisis.

More than 84,000 people in 21 provinces nationwide were affected by flooding as of Saturday, especially in the central region. Authorities sent emergency warning messages through cellphones, the government said.

Hwang Hwan-chung, who flew from South Korea and has visited Bangkok a dozen times, said he had never seen such “crazy” weather, adding he couldn’t find a taxi.

Sukanya Tongsuk, a resident, said the current flooding was similar to the last time Bangkok was hit in 2011.

Meanwhile, Dutch resident Bjorn Franken, who has lived in the capital for two years, said he was able to cope though one event he wanted to attend had been cancelled.

Many businesses in Bangkok closed on Saturday due to flooding.

Cars crawled along waterlogged roads in parts of Bangkok, and bikers were seen pushing their motorcycles. Authorities said some regional bus services from Bangkok to the eastern provinces were suspended.

Phetchaburi Road, one of the capital’s busiest, was unusually quiet as vehicles were turned back by floods. Some were left partially submerged.

Residents made their way through murky waters, carrying fresh water and food. Some were barefoot and others wearing rubber waders while several wrapped plastic bags around their feet to keep dry.

Air traffic control authorities confirmed flight operations were normal but some flights might face delays.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said despite the heavy rain, flooding should recede once the rain subsides, as city officials work to drain floodwaters as quickly as possible.

More than 200 shelters were set up across the city and about 900 people have moved in, Chadchart said.

AP