Nomzamo Mbatha puts Africa in the spotlight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

South African actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha is putting African priorities in the spotlight during the UN General Assembly high-level week in New York, taking on two prominent roles with Global Citizen.

Global Citizen is the world’s largest movement to end extreme poverty, with more than $50bn (about R815bn) in commitments pledged so far.

The Global Citizen ambassador hosted the Global Citizen NOW: Impact Sessions and was one of the main presenters at yesterday’s Global Citizen Festival on Central Park’s Great Lawn, bringing together world leaders, activists and some of the biggest names in entertainment — including Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, John Legend, Shaboozey, Victoria Monét and Hugh Jackman.

For Mbatha, returning to the festival is an opportunity to ensure Africa remains part of the global conversation.

“I’m always excited to be at the Global Citizen Festival,” Mbatha told the Sunday Times. “Seeing tens of thousands of people at the Great Lawn, knowing that’s only a fraction of the millions of others who have also taken action to hold governments, the private sector and policymakers responsible for increasing funding towards education, access to electricity and closing the inequality gap.

“The responsibility I also have of making young people aware of just how far their voices can go is one I do not take lightly. We also want Africa to be a great part of the conversation — a place of innovation, ideas and strong investment opportunities.”

Mbatha’s relationship with Global Citizen stretches back years, including the landmark 2018 festival at Joburg’s FNB stadium.

“Joburg in 2018 will always stay with me. There was something powerful about seeing that kind of global gathering on African soil and feeling the energy at FNB stadium was palpable

“The lineup was unreal and the spirit of Mandela was so very alive. It was incredible.”

This year’s Global Citizen campaign has focused on education, smallholder farmers and access to electricity. For Mbatha, education is particularly personal through the work of her Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation.

“Providing access to quality education is one of the cornerstones of the foundation and truly one of my core principles. I’m currently working on an exciting national campaign that addresses one aspect of this through early childhood development called Bana Pele — an initiative and framework driven by the department of basic education.”