Rescuers pull 4 unconscious from collapsed building near Acropolis

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Firefighters work at the scene after Friday's powerful blast in Athens' Plaka district, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Rescuers combing through the rubble of a building that collapsed in a blast in the Greek capital’s tourist district of Plaka, near the ancient Acropolis, recovered four unconscious people and searched for others, authorities said Saturday.

The blast on Friday morning was believed to have been caused by a massive gas leak, Athens mayor Haris Doukas said on Friday night. He said neighbouring buildings were also damaged and evacuated.

The fire department said a fourth person was found unconscious in the rubble of the two-story house in Plaka, the historic part of Athens that lies at the foot of the Acropolis hill, Greece’s most visited ancient monument.

Earlier Saturday, an unconscious woman and a man were taken away by an ambulance. Two other women were injured from an adjacent building on Lysikratous Street, fire brigades said.

The search and rescue involved 30 firefighters and three dogs. An investigation into the blast was under way.

Video footage from the scene showed rubble strewn across the street, with parked cars smashed by falling debris. The people rescued by the fire department from the adjacent building were all tourists, resident Andreas Martzaklis said.

The pastor of a nearby church said this Sunday’s service would be held outdoors because of damage to the church.

AP