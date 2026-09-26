Ubuntu gives stranded toddler wings as diplomats fly him home from Nigeria

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Jerry Sibanyoni, the first secretary for administration at the South African consulate in Abuja, accompanied the boy home after diplomatic staff raised money for the flights. Picture:

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South African diplomatic staff in Nigeria have raised money among themselves to ensure that a South African toddler whose mother was sentenced to a lengthy prison term for drug trafficking was safely returned to his family in Johannesburg.

Bobby J Moroe, South Africa’s high commissioner in Abuja, said it was “quite exceptional” for diplomatic staff to come together and raise money to ensure the safe return of the three-year-old boy to his grandfather in South Africa. The toddler arrived at OR Tambo International Airport early yesterday.

The boy’s mother, a 38-year-old woman from Brakpan, was arrested in July at Abuja’s international airport when 5.75kg of heroin was found in her luggage. She had arrived on a flight from Doha with her son. Nigeria’s drug law enforcement agency said she had tried to use the child as cover during security checks.

The woman later pleaded guilty when she appeared in court and on September 17 she was sentenced to 25 years in jail.

Moroe said that after the mother’s sentencing, the high commission was granted custody of her child. A court order directed officials to arrange his return to South Africa as soon as possible.

It appealed to the humanity in each of us. Protocol falls aside, and we do what is best for the child — Jerry Sibanyoni

The mother had nominated her father to care for the boy during her incarceration, but the family could not afford for the grandfather to travel to Abuja to collect the child. The high commission considered crowdfunding through a South African community group in Nigeria, but Moroe said there was not time to raise enough money this way. About R25,000 was needed.

Diplomatic staff decided to cover the cost themselves. Moroe said South African missions can provide consular assistance to nationals in distress, but this does not extend to paying travel costs.

A South African diplomat, Jerry Sibanyoni, was assigned to accompany the boy from Abuja to Lagos and on to Johannesburg, where he was handed over to his grandfather at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday.

Sibanyoni said: “We established such a strong bond, even if it was just one day. The boy didn’t want to let go when we arrived. He was crying. The boy was really, really upset that we were being separated. But I told him it was OK and he was going to his grandfather.”

Sibanyoni described what he and his colleagues did to help the boy as a “remarkable story”. “We are tasked with assisting South Africans abroad when they are in distress. But there is no budget for financial assistance or to help with services of this nature. This is where ubuntu comes in,” he said.

“It really taps into the core values of us all, and it appealed to the humanity in each of us. Protocol falls aside, and we do what is best for the child and in the interest of the child.”

• This story is produced by Our City News, a non-profit newsroom serving the people of Johannesburg