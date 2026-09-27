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BREAKING | Ekurhuleni murders: Woman’s body found in Springs

Botho Molosankwe

Botho Molosankwe

News Editor

Crime scene police tape. File picture
Gauteng police have confirmed that a body has been found in Springs, Ekurhuleni. File picture (File picture)

Gauteng police have confirmed that a body was found around midday on Sunday in Springs, Ekurhuleni.

Brig Brenda Muridili said the body of a woman was discovered in an open veld near Rhokana Road.

“A security company vehicle patrolling the area noticed the body and alerted the police,” she said.

“All necessary role-players have been mobilised, including the task team investigating the Ekurhuleni murder cases, Crime Scene Management, Investigative Psychology Services detectives and Crime Intelligence.”

Muridili said Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni was en route to the scene of the discovery. That was after he spent a better part of Sunday at a crime scene in Wedele on the West Rand where 17 people were shot dead and 15 others wounded when about eight gunmen stormed a tavern and started shooting patrons.

“Further information will be provided as soon as preliminary investigations are conducted,” she said.


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