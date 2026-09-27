Tavern massacre: 17 dead at place that previously claimed two lives

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Forensic police investigators in the Dora's tavern. Authorities have said 17 people were killed yesterday by unknown people in Wedala in the West Rand, Gauteng.

When gunmen stormed a tavern in Wedela in the west of Johannesburg and killed 17 people on Saturday night, it was the second time a deadly shooting happened in the same establishment in two months.

Now residents who live near the tavern fear for their lives, as the latest shooting left 17 people dead, 15 others injured, and two cars destroyed.

“We are really scared because this is not the first time at this particular tavern,” said a resident who did not want to be named. “About two months ago another shooting happened here, and allegedly the shooters said they would be back, and they were back last night. We suspect they will come again.”

Another resident claimed gunshots are normal in the area.

“Because of ongoing zama-zama problems, the sounds of guns are normal to us,” he said. “But a massacre of this nature has never happened.”

Gauteng police commissioner Gen Tommy Mthombeni told journalists the suspected motive behind the massacre was robbery; however, zama-zama turf wars could not be completely discounted.

“We understand the belongings of patrons at the tavern were taken during the incident, which claimed 17 lives and left 15 others injured,” Mthombeni said.

We are really scared because this is not the first time at this particular tavern. — Wedela resident

“Two vehicles have also been burnt to ashes. But 17 lives lost is too many. As of this morning, I have established a multidisciplinary team to work on the case.”

Mthombeni said police already have leads as to who the suspects are.

He said that most of the dead and injured were South Africans, one was an Ethiopian, and the others were from Lesotho.

Gauteng police confirmed a manhunt for eight unidentified armed men.

Captain Tintswalo Sibeko, Gauteng police spokesperson, said it was alleged that patrons were drinking inside and outside the tavern when the suspects arrived and opened fire.

“The suspects then entered the tavern and continued shooting at patrons inside,” she said. “The suspects were reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols. They allegedly searched some patrons and took their cellphones before fleeing the scene in two unidentified motor vehicles.”

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