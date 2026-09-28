SA remains favourite for investors amid bond shocks, says Bloomberg co-founder

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Despite broad economic headwinds, South Africa has emerged as a highly favoured market for investors, especially the bond markets, and this favourable status is expected to endure.

This is according to Matthew Winkler, editor-in-chief emeritus and co-founder of Bloomberg News, who was speaking at Bloomberg’s 2026 Africa Business Media Innovators (ABMI) gathering in the Western Cape on Monday.

Referencing the Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Currency Government Bond Index, Winkler said debt sold by the South African government led all emerging markets, with a 70% return since 2024, while the benchmark index gained only 15%.

“Since 2024, rand-denominated South African government bonds have beaten the returns of 18 other countries. These are the most traded markets among emerging markets, but they’re also the most traded markets among developed nations.”

For comparison, he said, Colombia, number two, was 25 percentage points behind. The rand is now the best-performing currency since 2024. It has appreciated 13% against the dollar. Compared against 16 other currencies, the closest competitor is the Norwegian krone at 88%.

These remarks come as the US experiences its own bond market shock, after 5% of US treasury bond yields surged 5.4% last week, levels not seen since 2004 and 2001. This marked a shift in investor sentiment on US debt levels and debt sustainability.

Winkler said when global investors are betting on the improvement of South Africa’s credit ratings this year, this raises the question of whether they have the same opinion of the US. The cost to protect against asset losses in South Africa declined 11% this year, he said.

“Insurance premiums increased 25% for the US. One can argue the credit default swap contracts in South Africa and the US are not comparable because one is an emerging market, the other is a yellow line.

“But the gap between these two insurance premiums has narrowed to the closest since 2011, and the yellow line shows the gap between the two insurance premiums. All of which is a way of saying the best may be yet to come.”

Winkler said everyone who looks at the bond market pays particular attention to fluctuations in price, otherwise known as volatility.

“It’s another way of measuring traders’ bets against things such as uncertainty. When volatility is rising, and the indicator is rising, traders are usually betting on greater uncertainty. When it is declining, the market is becoming more confident. The rand’s three-month implied volatility declined four percentage points since 2024, and that’s the biggest decline among 15 major currencies in the world.”

He said there are 136 publicly traded companies with a market value greater than $200m in South Africa. According to data compiled by Bloomberg using analyst forecasts, communication service companies are going to achieve 10% revenue growth in 2027.

“They’ll be leading the 10 industries in the country. This is not entirely a surprise when you consider the artificial intelligence juggernaut that’s been taking place in the stock market. But based on these forecasts, these companies’ sales growth will maintain an 11% increase in 2028, and only the real estate sector will increase marginally more.”

He said among the six communication service companies, MTN Group and Vodacom Group are going to lead the industry with 16% to 13% growth.

Also speaking at ABMI 2026, Yvonne Mhango, director of African research content and lead economist for Africa at Bloomberg, said towards the end of 2025 there was a pick-up in economic activity as US tariffs turned out to be lower than initially feared at the beginning of the year when tariffs were first imposed by the US.

“In addition, we started seeing countries adjust to the new normal in terms of tariff levels, and supply chains readjust. So activity kicked up. That activity acceleration continued into the first two months of 2026, then, of course, the Middle East conflict began.”

She said economic activity slowed, and activity began to track below the long-run global average , but in the second quarter of this year it picked up again, and the reason for that is “we saw all prices moderate”.

“But in the latter months of this year, you see most of that growth is due to the advanced economies, and the reason for that is because growth is being driven by the huge surge in spending we’re seeing in artificial intelligence and defence, and it’s primarily coming out of advanced economies.”

She said in emerging markets, the tightening of policy and oil shock are weighing more on economic activity, and what is visible in the data right now suggests global growth is being driven by advanced economies, and AI is one of the biggest drivers.

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