Suspected Boko Haram militants kill nine, abduct dozens in Niger

Suspected Boko Haram Islamist militants killed nine people and abducted dozens more in southern Niger on Sunday night, the local mayor and a journalist said.

The attackers rode camels into the village of Ngalewa, about 50 km (30 miles) north of the border with Nigeria - home of the Boko Haram insurgency - said Maman Nour, the director of a community radio station in the nearby town of Kabelawa.

"They killed nine people and they kidnapped around 30," said Nour, who had spoken to fleeing villagers.