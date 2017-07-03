Ubuntu rocks with Dalai Lama

Vusi Mahlasela is the only actual musician taking part, but when the Dalai Lama takes the stage at a three-day event in Botswana next month it's going to be like a rock concert.

That's the view of Pretoria neuroscientist Karen Fitzgerald, one of the organisers of the "dialogue" that will bring together the Tibetan Buddhist leader and African luminaries in an international celebration of ubuntu.

Others participating in the event in Gaborone from August17 to 19 include Graca Machel, Professor Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela of Stellenbosch University, who served on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and actor-writer Donald Molosi.

"It's a beautiful thing, it's going to be awesome," said Fitzgerald, who has long been associated with the US-based Mind and Life Institute, which is sponsoring the dialogue.

The institute seeks to promote collaboration between "contemplative practice", such as Buddhism, and scientists.

"In a time when so much goes wrong, it will be a moment when everything goes right, a moment to celebrate what humans can be," Fitzgerald said.

"The Dalai Lama said Africa needs only one thing, it needs pride in itself."