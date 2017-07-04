Jihadists in Niger kidnap 37 women, nine people killed
04 July 2017 - 12:24
Boko Haram jihadists have kidnapped 37 women and slit the throats of nine other people at a village in southeastern Niger, the regional governor said Tuesday.
The attack happened on Sunday near the border with Nigeria, the governor of Diffa region, Laouali Mahamane Dan Dano, told state TV.
