Children tune in for radio lessons in Boko Haram-hit Lake Chad region

Denied an education by the Islamist insurgency of militant group Boko Haram, tens of thousands of children across the Lake Chad region are instead tuning into lessons broadcast over the radio, the United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) said on Tuesday.

The radio syllabus is providing lessons on literacy and numeracy, and staying safe amid the violence, to about 200,000 displaced and out-of-school children in the Far North region of Cameroon and Niger's southern Diffa region, according to UNICEF.

"The level of boredom among children in camps for the displaced is tremendous," said UNICEF spokesman Patrick Rose.

"With this radio education programme, children will receive lessons in a structured way, that keeps them in a rhythm ... so that when they go back to school they won't be so far behind," Rose told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Dakar.

Boko Haram, whose name loosely means 'Western education is sinful', has killed more than 600 teachers and forced over 1,200 schools to close during its eight-year insurgency in Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad, according to the U.N. agency.