South Africans will be given rare insight into Prince Harry's love affair with Africa‚ in particular the British royal's charity work in Lesotho.

Prince Harry in Africa will be aired on Thursday on ITV Choice‚ DStv's channel 123‚ and captures his work at Sentebale‚ the charity he co-founded with Lesotho Prince Seeiso in 2006 to provide care‚ support and education to youths affected by HIV/Aids in the landlocked country.

According to ITV Choice‚ the film will capture Prince Harry as he sets off "on an unforgettable adventure‚ where cameras will bear witness to his travels through the beautiful and challenging scenery to remote locations with his deeply personal aim of discovering stories that he wants to tell the world".

The documentary will also reveal the moment that the prince‚ who has followed in his mother Princess Diana's charitable footsteps‚ reunites with Mutsu‚ a local teenager who met Harry on his first visit to Lesotho‚ and with whom he maintained in regular contact.

Prince Harry said: "The last 10 years that I've been coming here‚ every single time we turn up somewhere‚ they're always singing. It's never shake hands‚ it's sing‚ dance‚ embarrass yourself. To me‚ that's what this country is about‚ you just feel welcome everywhere you go."

The footage also shows the prince interacting with local children and pitching in with charity work on the ground.

Also‚ in an interview with British broadcaster Tom Bradby‚ the prince will reveal his motives for setting up the charity‚ his passion for his work in Africa and how he wants to use his position to do good.

The documentary airs at 8pm.

- TimesLIVE